Woman killed after sudden winds send umbrella flying at South Carolina restaurant

The strong wind that lifted the umbrella was likely caused by a gust front, which is a rush of winds that moves out ahead of a thunderstorm, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

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This shelf cloud rolled over the coastal shore of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on May 11. Severe weather swept through the coastal region of the state with thunderstorm and marine warnings issued.

A woman dining at a lakeside South Carolina restaurant over Memorial Day weekend was killed after sudden strong winds lifted a patio umbrella from a table and sent it flying into her, officials said.

The incident happened Saturday evening, May 23, at Driftwood Grill, known as the Home of the Lazy Gator, along Lake Marion in Summerton, South Carolina.

The woman was eating with her husband and other family members on the restaurant’s patio when a sudden gust caught the umbrella, authorities said. The umbrella struck her in the head and neck area. First responders found her unresponsive with lacerations and tried to save her at the scene, but she could not be revived.

The death is being investigated as an accident, officials said.

Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell described the incident as highly unusual and said strong winds moved through the area around the time of the fatal accident.

FILE: A beach umbrella with the sun shining on it and the sky in the background. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“This is not an everyday occurrence,” Blackwell told KTVB. “This is just one of those tragic things that happen.”

AccuWeather meteorologists say radar at the time of the incident showed thunderstorms west of Summerton. The strong wind that lifted the umbrella was likely caused by a gust front, which is a rush of wind that moves out ahead of a thunderstorm.

Gust fronts can arrive before rain or lightning reaches a location, sometimes causing winds to increase suddenly with little warning. These winds can be strong enough to toss unsecured outdoor furniture, patio umbrellas and other loose objects.

Driftwood Grill said in a statement that the tragedy has shaken the Lake Marion community.

“Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones affected by the tragic incident during last night’s sudden severe weather event at Lake Marion," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders and everyone involved. Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion and privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

The restaurant also said support was being made available for staff, relatives and others affected by the incident.