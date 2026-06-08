Cristina to drench Central America with torrential rain this week

Boris has disippated over southern Mexico, but Cristina will live on with torrential rains that can unleash dangerous flash flooding and mudslides in part of Central America. Cristina will slowly move ashore.

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As Boris fades and dissipates, Tropical Storm Cristina is holding on and is expected to produce flooding rain that will inundate the Pacific coast of Central America and southern Mexico this week.

Boris, which had been spinning near the Mexican coast for several days, made landfall early Tuesday morning as a tropical storm before dissipating Tuesday evening. In its wake, Cristina will fluctuate from a tropical storm to a depression and rainstorm into Friday with the threats to lives and property due to flash floods and mudslides.

"Cristina's wind intensity had slipped a bit on Wednesday, even though the center remained offshore," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Some brief restrengthening to a tropical storm may occur prior to landfall later this week."

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Cristina near Central America, to trek along Pacific coast

Over the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists dubbed a second brewing mass of showers and thunderstorms along the west coast of Central America a tropical rainstorm to raise public awareness. This storm was upgraded to a tropical depression on Monday morning and was named Tropical Storm Cristina at midday on Monday.

The center of Cristina was about 85 miles to the south-southeast of San Salvador, El Salvadore as of Wednesaday afternoon.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Cristina is 1 in Mexico and Central America.

Similar to Boris, the main threat from Cristina will be torrential downpours that can lead to dangerous flash flooding and mudslides. An extensive band of 8-12 inches of rain is forecast along part of the west coast of Central America and southern Mexico from the tropical storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches.

"Proximity to the coast and wind shear could be inhibiting factors to major or rapid strengthening," DaSilva explained. "But, if Cristina could avoid landfall long enough, it could ramp up and become a hurricane."

Steering breezes may allow this second storm to move inland over Central America or drift northwestward just offshore with a chance of moving inland over southwestern Mexico. The inland or northward extent of the heavy rain and intensity of the winds and seas along the coast will depend on the track of the center.

There is a chance that Cristina or some of its energy could reach the southwestern Gulf later this week, where it could regenerate or help initiate a new center that would be assigned an Atlantic name. AccuWeather meteorologists have initiated a low-risk development potential for the southwest Gulf due to this possibility.

Its moisture may fuel flooding downpours across parts of Texas and the Southeast states later this weekend through next week.

The eastern and central Pacific hurricane basins are expected to be a hotbed of tropical activity this season, largely due to the unfolding and forecast intensification of El Niño.

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