Tropical Storm Boris to make landfall in Mexico with winds, heavy rain

Forecasters are monitoring Tropical Storm Boris and a tropical rainstorm early this week, both of which are expected to bring flooding rainfall and gusty winds to portions of southwestern Mexico.

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Huge waves spawned by storms near New Zealand slammed into a street right outside of a busy restaurant in Hawaii on June 2.

Tropical Storm Amanda formed on Wednesday, becoming the first named storm of the year in the eastern Pacific before dissipating Sunday night. Tropical Storm Boris and a tropical rainstorm near Central America are being monitored and are expected to bring impacts to parts of the Central American and Mexican coasts this week.

This satellite photo taken in the evening on Sunday, June 7, depicts the Eastern Pacific Basin with Tropical Storm Boris southwest of the Mexican coastline and a tropical rainstorm southwest of Central America, both are being monitored. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Tropical Storm Boris to bring rain, wind to Mexico

AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring Tropical Storm Boris off the southwestern coast of Mexico, which intensified into a tropical storm early Monday morning. Boris will continue to move near the Mexican coast before making landfall in southwestern Mexico Monday evening.

"Sea-surface temperatures near the coasts of southwestern Mexico and Central America are well into the 80s Fahrenheit, which will support further development," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

Boris will start to lose wind intensity as it tracks northwest over land nearly parallel to the coast.

As Boris approaches and tracks along the southwestern coast of Mexico through Tuesday, rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected to accumulate from southwestern portions of Oaxaca through Jalisco and southern Guanajuato.

There could also be 4-8 inches of rainfall along the central coast of Guerrero, including in Acapulco, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches. This heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and localized mudslides in the higher terrain.

Near where Boris makes landfall Monday morning, gusty winds up to 50 mph are possible.

Due to the risk of flooding rain and wind, Tropical Depression Two-E is a less than 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the eastern Pacific.

Tropical rainstorm meanders off Central America

A second rainstorm, designated as 92-E by the National Hurricane Center, formed early Sunday southwest of Central America. Further intensification of this rainstorm is likely later this week, and the rainstorm may become a depression by Monday night.

The rainstorm will parallel the Central American coast before moving inland across southern Mexico late this week. If the storm remains offshore longer and with warm ocean water and relatively low wind shear, it could intensify into a hurricane.

As the tropical rainstorm approaches and parallels the coast of Central America, rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches could accumulate from western Costa Rica through Guerrero, Mexico. Higher rainfall amounts of 8-12 inches could accumulate from southern El Salvador through far southeastern Mexico with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches.

This heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and mudslides in the higher terrain.

Gusty winds could accompany the rainstorm from far southwestern El Salvador through southeastern Mexico as it parallels the coast through this week.

Due to flooding rain, mudslides and gusty winds, this tropical rainstorm is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico and Central America.

The next names on the list for the eastern Pacific are Cristina and Douglas.

Eastern Pacific to remain active through hurricane season

AccuWeather hurricane experts expect an active 2026 season for the eastern Pacific. Between 17 and 22 named storms are projected, with nine to 13 of them reaching hurricane status.

"At least six of those storms are expected to directly affect western Mexico or Central America," adds DaSilva.

One of the main drivers of the anticipated active hurricane season in the eastern Pacific is the developing El Niño pattern, which favors conditions for tropical cyclone development across the eastern Pacific.

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