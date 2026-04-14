75-car pileup on snowy I-70 in Colorado shuts down mountain corridor

A major crash blocked lanes and forced closures in both directions near mile marker 216, a heavily traveled corridor through the Rockies.

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A photo shows several trucks stopped along I-70 after a multi-vehicle crash in Colorado on April 14, 2026. (Photo Credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office | Colorado DOT)

A massive chain-reaction crash involving more than 75 vehicles shut down a key stretch of Interstate 70 in Colorado’s mountains Tuesday, as snow-covered roads created dangerous travel conditions near the Eisenhower Tunnel, local and state officials report.

The pileup occurred Tuesday afternoon in Clear Creek County, where the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office reported dozens of vehicles involved along I-70 and nearby Highway 6. The crash blocked lanes and forced closures in both directions near mile marker 216, a heavily traveled corridor through the Rockies.

Images released by authorities show a chaotic scene of crumpled vehicles scattered across snow-packed pavement, highlighting how quickly conditions deteriorated in the high terrain.

Scenes from a pileup crash on I-70 in Clear Creek County, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Image credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office)

The large-scale crash followed a series of earlier incidents in the same area. According to the sheriff’s office, there had already been six crashes reported since about 11:10 a.m. local time including five along I-70 west of mile marker 221 and one on Highway 40 toward Berthoud Pass. Some involved single vehicles, while others included multiple cars. A separate crash near the Bakerville exit had just been cleared shortly before the major pileup.

Officials emphasized that worsening road conditions were a key factor and urged drivers to slow down and increase following distance to avoid additional crashes.

Scenes from a pileup crash on I-70 in Clear Creek County, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Image credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office)

Colorado State Patrol warned the interstate could remain closed for an extended period as crews work to clear the wreckage and investigate what led to the chain-reaction crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the pileup crash.

Injuries have been reported, though authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were hurt or the severity of those injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.