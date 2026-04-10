Super Typhoon Sinlaku, strongest this year, wallops Northern Mariana Islands

Typhoon Sinlaku will cause significant damage and severe flooding to Guam and the Northern Mariana islands this week.

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A major typhoon is about to make landfall in the Northern Mariana Islands Tuesday evening local time.

Super Typhoon Sinlaku is an extremely dangerous and potentially devastating storm for parts of the Marianas. Tinian and Saipan face the greatest risk of widespread impacts, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

With 155-mph sustained winds and 12 to 20 inches of rain possible near Saipan, Super Typhoon Sinlaku has the strength of a Category 4 hurricane equivalent and poses a major threat.

Saipan International Airport reported a wind gust of 130 mph at 10 p.m. local time. Farther south, Guam International Airport gusted to 84 mph at 7 p.m.

Jason Nicholls, AccuWeather lead international forecaster says, “This storm is capable of producing wind gusts strong enough to cause major structural damage and prolonged power outages in Saipan. Flying debris is a serious safety risk."

"Even though the storm is passing to the north, Guam is still at risk for serious impacts," Nicholls says. "Flooding rain, strong tropical storm-force winds, rough surf, and coastal inundation can still create dangerous conditions well away from the center of the storm.”

"Impacts can extend far from the eye of the storm," he added. "People in Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and nearby islands need to treat Sinlaku as a dangerous typhoon capable of life-threatening conditions."

Sinlaku is expected to lose wind intensity starting Wednesday with a turn toward the north expected on Thursday, local time. A northeastward turn is anticipated Friday followed by acceleration toward the northeast this weekend.

How unusual is a typhoon in Guam in April?

Historically, Guam's typhoon season runs from June to November, but the island can be affected by tropical storms at any time of year. The last strong typhoon to impact Guam was Bolaven on Oct. 10, 2023. Typhoon Bolaven caused flooded roads in Guam and downed trees in Saipan.

"You have to go back to Super Typhoon Andy in 1989 for the last Category 3 hurricane equivalent or stronger typhoon to pass near Guam during the month of April," Nicholls said.

"The outer bands of Kujira in 2003 and Isa in 1997 brushed Guam, but the storms were well removed from the island," he added.