Severe storms and flooding continue, widespread severe threat expected late week

Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail threaten eastern US through midweek, with another round expected across the central US by Friday and Saturday.

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Extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer intercepted a tornado wrapped in rain amid severe storms in the Midwest on April 14.

Severe weather this week will feature higher-risk storms than last week, stretching from the central United States to parts of the East.

Extensive severe weather threat continues Wednesday, Thursday

Severe thunderstorms, including a few tornadoes, will extend from north-central Texas to central Wisconsin, eastward to northern and western Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York Wednesday.

The greatest concentration of severe weather from Wednesday to Wednesday night will reach from near the Red River in north-central Texas to southeastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

The combination of prior heavy rain, snowmelt and downpours this week is responsible for a new surge of high water on area streams and rivers in the Great Lakes. Moderate to major flooding will persist through midweek.

Waters may not begin to recede on most rivers until late this week or this weekend, and it could be a couple of weeks until most streams and rivers are below flood stage.

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Gusty and heavy storms will extend farther to the east in the Northeast Wednesday. Any storm in New York City could produce flash flooding.

Thursday will be a day of severe weather transition, as one storm system departs before a new one arrives on the Plains. Still, severe thunderstorms will rumble from portions of the Great Lakes through parts of the Tennessee Valley.

Any thunderstorm in this zone will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 55-65 mph, hail and flooding downpours. There can also be a few tornadoes, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania.

Central US severe storms to surge with new vigor Friday, Saturday

Friday and Saturday are likely to bring a broad zone of potent severe weather from the Plains to part of the Midwest.

Friday's severe weather threat zone will extend from the Rio Grande River in Texas to the northern parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The most concentrated zone of severe storms Friday will extend from near Wichita Falls, Texas, to Rochester, Minnesota. Within this zone, AccuWeather meteorologists have added a high-risk severe weather area that includes the Kansas City, Missouri, metro area.

Saturday's severe weather threat will extend from southern Arkansas to northern Michigan and southwestern Ontario. Saturday's storm forecast is beginning to escalate from a widely separated risk to a more concentrated zone of severe weather.

As has been the case in recent weeks and months, much of the rain from the storms will continue to avoid large parts of the Southeast, where widespread drought persists.

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