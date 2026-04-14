Evacuations underway as river flooding, dam failure threatens Wisconsin, Michigan

Flood alerts are in place on both sides of Lake Michigan as multiple rivers reach or approach flood stage. The Green Bay Fire Department is urging residents near the East River to prepare to evacuate.

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This mobile phone video captures dangerous floodwaters reaching this home in Indian River, Michigan, on April 13, with the entire property seen under water.

Flood alerts are in place on both sides of Lake Michigan as multiple rivers reach or approach flood stage. The Green Bay Fire Department is urging residents near the East River to prepare to evacuate.

Rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rain are swelling rivers across the Midwest, prompting warnings of possible evacuations in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay issued a flood warning for parts of east-central and northeastern Wisconsin, including Green Bay, after local law enforcement reported numerous road closures due to flooding from Monday night’s storms.

NOAA data shows at least five rivers in Wisconsin are at or forecast to reach major flood stage on Tuesday.

Green Bay city crews monitor conditions along the East River on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 during a flood warning. (Image: Green Bay City Government)

A flash flood warning was also issued for a potential dam failure on the Little River below Big Falls Dam in Waupaca County. Emergency management warned of possible life-threatening flash flooding downstream along the Little Wolf River.

The Weyauwega Area Fire Department said evacuation efforts have already begun in some areas downstream of the dam.

“Be advised, due to the risk of dam failure in the upper Little Wolf River, we have started evacuation detail along the Wolf River,” the department said. “If you live on Guth Rd, Kurth Dr, Deer Haven Rd, Ona Pines Rd or County Rd F near Gills Landing, you are in the threatened area. Please evacuate your residence, taking important items including purses, wallets, medications, pets and phones."

The community center in Weyauwega City Hall on Main Street is open for evacuations, according to the department.

"The flood threat is likely to get much worse before it gets better." AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick

Across Lake Michigan, flooding concerns are also escalating. At least four river gauges in Michigan are forecast to break all-time records this week, with at least eight gauges expected to reach major flood stage.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said the forecast will not improve for these areas this week.

"Unfortunately, more rain is on the way for those areas Tuesday night, which will only add to the rising flood waters and the risk to lives and property-threatening flooding," Feerick said. "There may be a break in the rain Wednesday, but more rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night into Thursday."

Green Bay city crews monitor conditions along the East River on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 during a flood warning. (Image: Green Bay City Government)

Feerick continued, "this deluge will mean the flood threat is likely to get much worse before it gets better. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through Wisconsin and Michigan Friday night into Saturday."

After days of flooding rain, there may be a needed stretch of dry weather from later in the weekend into early next week, Feerick said.