Horse rescued from freezing floodwaters in Illinois

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts said on social media that the storms caused Coon Creek waters to overflow, stranding the horse in fast-moving water about 600 feet from shore.

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Rescuers work to save a horse from freezing floodwaters. (Photo Credit: Facebook | Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Illinois "responded to a unique rescue" involving a horse became stranded in the floodwaters of a creek that overflowed during overnight storms.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts said on social media that the storms caused Coon Creek waters to overflow, stranding the horse in fast-moving water about 600 feet from shore.

"The horse had taken footing on a small peninsula, which limited direct access," the post said. "The strong current and depth of the creek, estimated at approximately 15 feet, prevented crews from simply bringing the animal straight across."

Rescuers used a boat to reach the horse's location early Saturday morning and a veterinarian administered care for cold water exposure and severe hypothermia.

Horse stuck in freezing floodwaters. (Photo Credit: Facebook | Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Specialized swiftwater technicians were called to the scene to help guide the horse to dry land.

The horse was loaded onto a trailer and taken to a veterinary clinic for further care.