'Cold storm' with snow to push across western US into Friday

A late-season storm will deliver rain, mountain snow and chilly air from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies, with travel impacts in higher elevations and temperatures plunging well below mid-April averages.

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This woman captured the moment a rain shower rapidly approached her in the streets of San Diego, California, on April 11. You can see the dividing line between wet and dry on the road.

A late-season storm will have people in the Pacific Northwest reaching for their rain coats and umbrellas as much-needed rain and mountain snow spread across the region this week.

"This will be a cold storm for this time of year," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.

Periods of rain are expected along coastal Washington and northwestern Oregon from Tuesday night to Wednesday.

Temperatures will dip 10-25 degrees below the historical average for mid-April. Snow levels will plummet across the Northwest into Wednesday, then drop in portions of the Rockies from Thursday to Friday.

"In Washington, snow will mix with rain down to 1,500 feet in the Cascades, with mostly snow above 2,000 feet from Tuesday night to Wednesday," Houk said. "This will result in snowy, slushy and difficult travel over Snoqualmie Pass and other major passes in the state."

Farther south, snow will mix down to the passes in the Oregon Cascades. Several inches to a foot of snow will fall above 2,000 feet in the Washington and northern Oregon Cascades.

"Unstable conditions in the coastal Northwest may produce gusty thundershowers with hail," Houk added.

Conditions will feel more like early March than mid-April later this week across much of the Intermountain West.

As the storm presses inland from late Wednesday through Friday, several inches to a foot of snow will fall at intermediate elevations in Idaho, western Montana and northeastern Utah. Yellowstone National Park is forecast to pick up an average of 4-8 inches of snow.

Light accumulations are also forecast for Thursday in Pocatello and Boise, Idaho; Great Falls, Montana; and Salt Lake City.

In eastern Wyoming, temperatures will drop from the 60s to near 70 Thursday into the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday. In Colorado, temperatures will spike into the 70s Thursday before dropping into the 30s to near 40 Friday. Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming, as well as Aspen, Colorado, could pick up an inch or two of snow before the end of the week.

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Any moisture reaching the Colorado River Basin will be welcome, following a very lean winter for storms. Much of northwestern Colorado is experiencing exceptional drought, the most severe on a five-point scale.

East of the Continental Divide, Denver has received only about 50% of its historical average snowfall this winter. The city at the base of the Rockies typically receives much of its snow in the fall and spring. However, no snow has fallen in the Mile High City since March 16.

Gusty winds will precede and accompany the storm across the Intermountain West throughout the middle and latter parts of the week.

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