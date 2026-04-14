Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles Nevada, California

Shaking was felt as far away as Las Vegas and San Diego, with over 100 aftershocks reported by the USGS.

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People across Nevada and California felt the ground tremble Monday evening as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the region.

The quake happened at 6:29 p.m. PDT Monday about 13 miles east-southeast of Silver Springs, Nevada. Shaking was reported as far away as San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego, according to the USGS.

No significant damage was reported, but the shaking was strong enough to knock items off the shelves of grocery stores near the epicenter, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The magnitude 5.7 quake was followed by 110 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 3.9.