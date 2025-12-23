This national park is asking visitors to stop treating it like a ‘trash can’

Rangers at Big Bend National Park in West Texas are urging visitors to clean up after themselves after trash was left at Rio Grande Village campsites.

Copied

National Park Week begins on April 19, and all admissions to all national parks in the U.S. are free. AccuWeather speaks with Amanda Pollock of Maine’s Acadia National Park about this exciting week.

Big Bend National Park is one of Texas’ natural treasures, known for its rugged desert landscape, towering mountains and dramatic river-carved canyons. But park rangers say some visitors are failing to be good stewards of the protected land.

“Big Bend is not a trash can,” the National Park Service wrote while sharing examples of trash recently left in the park.

Examples of litter left at Big Bend National Park's Rio Grande Village Campground in December 2025. (Image credit: NPS)

Rangers at the remote West Texas national park recently discovered trash at the Rio Grande Village Campground, including plastic bags, paper goods, cans and abandoned camping gear.

Trash can pose serious risks for the park’s permanent residents. Big Bend is home to hundreds of bird species, more than 1,200 species of plants and over 75 species of mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

The social media plea came the week before Christmas, a time when the park typically sees an increase in visitors during the winter holiday season.

“If you pack it in, pack it out and dispose of trash in its proper place,” the NPS wrote. “Litter threatens wildlife, damages the desert, and takes time away from staff who are here to help visitors enjoy the park. If you see trash or food left out, please let a camphost or park ranger know so it can be addressed quickly.”

Rangers say being a clean camper helps keep Big Bend wild, safe and beautiful for generations to come.