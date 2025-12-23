Dense fog hampers search after medical flight crashes into Galveston Bay, leaving 5 dead

Dense fog with near-zero visibility complicated search efforts after a medical flight carrying patients from Mexico crashed into Galveston Bay, killing at least five people and leaving one person missing.

Search and rescue operations were hampered by the dense fog after a medical flight carrying passengers from Mexico crashed in Galveston Bay on Dec. 22.

At least five people, including a 2-year-old child, were killed Monday when a medical flight from Mexico crashed into Galveston Bay in Texas, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

According to the Mexican Navy, the flight was transporting burn victims to the United States for treatment, including the 2-year-old, who was being taken to Shriners Children’s Texas hospital in Galveston.

Photos show rescue efforts after a deadly plane crash in Galveston Bay in Texas, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (Image credit: Sky Decker/CNN Newsource)

There were eight people on board the aircraft. Two people survived the crash, while one person remains missing as search efforts continued into Tuesday, according to officials. The Mexican Navy shared details of the incident in a statement on social media.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the incident occurred amid reports of dense fog near Scholes International Airport, where the small twin turboprop plane was expected to land.

“Visibility was reported at a quarter-mile or less, with some observations indicating near-zero visibility,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said. “Air temperature was near 70 degrees, while buoys in Galveston Bay reported water temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.”

Benz added that weather conditions at the time of the crash, around 3 p.m. Monday, may also have complicated the search for the remaining victim.

“Thick fog can complicate search-and-rescue efforts by limiting what crews can see from boats on the water. Dense fog can also keep emergency helicopters grounded,” Benz said. “Weather conditions are a critical factor that investigators often review carefully after a plane crash.”

On Tuesday morning, as the search continues, AccuWeather meteorologists say it remains foggy around Galveston Bay with the airport reporting 3-mile visibility around 8 a.m. CST. Visibility is expected to slowly improve through Tuesday afternoon.

Stories of heroism have emerged from the moments after the crash, with bystanders and Galveston police officers jumping into the water near the Galveston Causeway to help victims.

A nearby resident, Sky Decker, told CNN that he jumped into the bay to help a woman trapped in the wreckage.

“Everyone was just waiting for divers to arrive. And I thought if there’s a woman alive in that plane, she’s not going to be alive for long,” he said. “It was critical to get her out of there.”

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Galveston police, fire and beach patrol units and lifeguards all responded to the crash.