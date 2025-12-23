California evacuation orders issued ahead of incoming storm after fatal floods

Just days after deadly flooding struck Redding, California, the state is now bracing for a new round of rain, resulting in evacuations that last through Christmas Day.

Dangerous flash floods swept across Northern California on Dec. 21, submerging neighborhoods, stranding drivers and leading to multiple water rescues.

Californians are bracing for a new round of rain that will soak nearly the entire state with officials issuing evacuations in flood-prone areas that will last through Christmas Day.

New storm prompts evacuations, flooding fears

Los Angeles County officials are taking action ahead of the impending storm, issuing evacuation orders near the burn scars of the fires that burned in the area in January.

"The City of Los Angeles is issuing an Evacuation Warning for possible debris flows in effect from 11AM Tuesday morning to 11PM Thursday night," the Los Angeles Fire Department posted on its website. This includes areas near where the Hurst Fire and Sunset Fire occurred.

Residents under evacuation orders now need to find a place to spend the holidays, as the evacuation orders are in effect through Christmas Day and into Christmas night.

Los Angeles County Public Works Department workers distribute sandbags to residents at a county public works yard on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Altadena, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

There will be a heightened risk of flooding, debris flows and mudslides near any wildfire burn scar, and people who live near these areas should prepare to act fast if new evacuation orders or flash flood warnings are issued.

In Death Valley National Park, officials just finished clearing roads of dirt, rock and debris following flooding in recent months. Officials are already warning that flooding from the upcoming storm could prompt new closures in the park.

Deadly flooding strikes Redding

A state of emergency has been declared for Shasta County, which includes Redding, California, in the wake of recent deadly flooding and in preparation for the next wave of heavy rain.

"The last event we just had left us with various damage and vehicle and residential flooding and was a pretty significant event," Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson told local news station KRCR. "Although the structural damage has still yet to be fully assessed from that, we do have another storm moving in, a significant storm, where over the next four days we anticipate more flooding, more problems throughout the county."

Homes were inundated, and roads were underwater due to the flooding, with 5.34 inches of rain falling in Redding from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22, with higher totals in the nearby hillsides and mountains.

Aria Wogoman, 5, stands outside her flooded home following heavy rains on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Redding, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A 74-year-old man died on Sunday after he drove past police barricades and attempted to navigate one of the flooded roads. Shortly after, the vehicle became submerged and started to fill with water before the man called for help.

“Unfortunately, despite our best rescue efforts, a male adult was caught underwater after floodwaters overtook his vehicle," Redding Police Chief Brian Barner said. "This is a reminder that floodwaters can be wildly unpredictable and have devastating impacts."

Some showers may linger into the start of the weekend with largely dry conditions on Sunday helping people clean up after the storm.