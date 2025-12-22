Flooding leads to rare ‘toilet rat’ warning in Seattle area

Health officials say recent flooding may push rodents into sewer systems, raising the risk that rats could emerge through household toilets in parts of the Seattle area.

Copied

A rat wanders the subway tracks at Union Square in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Recent storms have caused major flooding across Washington in recent weeks, and health officials are now warning residents about an unusual, and unsettling, post-storm risk: rats entering homes through toilets.

"The heavy rain and floodwaters may sweep rodents into the sewer systems," The Seattle and King County public health department said in a post on Facebook. Officials warned that some rats may eventually make their way into toilets, as they may follow the smell of food or grease while they are in the sewer systems.

Residents who encounter a rat in their toilet are urged to close the lid and shut the bathroom door immediately. After that, officials recommend taking one of the following steps:

•Try to flush the rat back down: "Get a bottle of dish soap," the public health department said. Adding soap to the toilet bowl may help the rat slide back down when attempting to flush. Officials note that it may take several flushes.

•Call for help: If flushing does not work, residents are advised to contact a pest control company. "To report a problem with rats, call Public Health at 206-263-9566 or go to kingcounty.gov/rats. You may also want to call a plumber to inspect your side sewer and toilet connections," the department said.

Officials say sightings are uncommon, but awareness can help prevent panic if it happens.