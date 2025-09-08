Atlantic unusually quiet at hurricane season’s peak, but warm waters to fuel storms soon

A rare lull has settled over the Atlantic during the peak of hurricane season, but with Saharan dust and dry air to fade, warm waters and new tropical waves could soon reignite activity from Africa to the United States.

Alex DaSilva discusses the slow tropical activity early this month and how warm waters could fuel mid-September storms.

As a rare lull continues at the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather hurricane experts remain on alert for tropical storm development. Several areas will be monitored in the coming weeks, and with unusually warm waters across much of the basin, tropical activity could escalate quickly.

"Dry and dusty air from the Sahara Desert will keep the Atlantic unusually quiet during the climatological peak of hurricane season on Wednesday," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

"The dry air and Saharan dust should start to clear out of the Atlantic main development region this weekend," DaSilva added. "Atmospheric conditions that are conducive to tropical development are expected to return in the second half of the month.”

That persistent dry air prevented a tropical rainstorm from strengthening into a tropical storm east of the Caribbean over the weekend. A weak tropical wave of low pressure struggled to maintain a small cluster of thunderstorms just east of the Leeward Islands on Monday. Instead of easing, the dry air intensified.

This batch of showers and thunderstorms will drift westward from the Leeward Islands toward Puerto Rico by midweek, producing conditions typical of a Caribbean tropical wave. It is one of dozens of tropical waves the region typically experiences from late spring through early autumn.

A few hundred miles to the southeast, a group of thunderstorms developed Sunday night to Monday morning. However, because this system is so close to the equator, it is unlikely to evolve into a tropical storm. "Most likely, this is merely a temporary nocturnal pulse of thunderstorm activity we tend to see on a routine basis near the equator," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

While several groups of thunderstorms (bright orange and red areas) are scattered about the tropical Atlantic, none are showing signs of immediate organization. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite captured on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025)

“There is a low risk that a new tropical wave moving across the primary Atlantic development region could develop in the coming days," DaSilva said.

During hurricane season, between 40 and 60 tropical waves drift westward across the Atlantic. On average, one in five evolves into a tropical storm or hurricane, but the percentage can be much higher during active stretches near the peak of the season.

"We expect several tropical waves from Africa to push off the western coast in the next few weeks, posing a risk for Atlantic hurricane development," DaSilva warned.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles to the northwest and just a few dozen miles off the southern Atlantic Coast of the United States, a cold front could spin up tropical development this weekend or early next week," DaSilva said.

Conditions could quickly become favorable for tropical development over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and steering winds could guide any system toward the southeastern U.S.

In August, Hurricane Erin 2025 was large and powerful enough to stir up heavy surf, cause coastal flooding, and trigger significant beach erosion for days. It also produced upwelling along its path, a process brought cold waters from the depths to the sea surface.

Tropical storms and hurricanes thrive on water temperatures of about 80 F or higher. When below that, a tropical system may fail to form, or an established system may lose intensity.

Water temperatures have recovered along much of Erin’s path. Across the tropical Atlantic, sea surface temperatures are now well above the historical September average in many areas and are especially warm in much of the Gulf and the northwest Caribbean.

There are indications that atmospheric pressures will slowly fall over the western Caribbean to the central Gulf toward the middle of the month. When this happens, tropical development becomes likely, especially if one of the waves from the east interacts and causes numerous thunderstorms to erupt, linger and consolidate.

Tropical development in this area could impact the western Caribbean and even parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast, depending on steering winds. Gabrielle is the next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

