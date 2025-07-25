Cooler days ahead? Major shift coming to the Northeast

Looking for a break in the heat and humidity? There is some good new for millions across the Northeast due to an upcoming shift in the weather pattern. Some spots could even have lows in the 30.

AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Joe Lundberg looks ahead to next week. Rounds of storms are expected to occur from the Dakotas to the Ohio Valley while dangerous heat is forecast to bake the Plains.

A weak push of cool air will break the heat surge in the Northeast this weekend and will be followed by a much bigger outbreak of cool air next week from the Great Lakes to New England and the mid-Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A massive bulge in the jet stream will allow some cool air to seep southward this weekend in New England. High temperatures will be shaved by 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Its cooling effects will shift farther to the south in the Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend. The boundary of the cool air could make it more humid in some cases. The boundary will provide an avenue for drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms to travel upon.

As the core of extreme heat settles over the Southeast states later this weekend to the middle of next week, the Northeast will be in a regime of very warm to hot and humid conditions that will favor thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms that rumble from the northern tier of the Plains through the Great Lakes region are likely to be severe.

As the core of the heat shifts westward to the Plains and Rockies, cooler air from central Canada will have an easy time moving southward to the Great Lakes and especially the Northeast states.

With the big cool push later next week, locations such as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh should experience temperatures slashed by 10-20 degrees. Places in northern New England and New York may get some nights where temperatures dip into the 40s and even the upper 30s.

The end result could be at least a few days when temperatures hover several degrees below the historical average for late July and early August. Typical highs range from the upper 70s and low 80s in northern New England to near 90 around the Chesapeake Bay.

Humidity levels will be slashed significantly as well across New England and the mid-Atlantic.

Some reduction in heat and humidity will also be possible in parts of the Southeast during the first weekend of August.

