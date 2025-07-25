Storms to hammer Central and Eastern US with flood, wind threat

Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding will continue to impact millions across the Plains, Midwest, and Northeast, with multiple rounds of storms expected into early next week.

AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Joe Lundberg looks ahead to next week. Rounds of storms are expected to occur from the Dakotas to the Ohio Valley while dangerous heat is forecast to bake the Plains.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms packing torrential downpours and high winds as their main threats will roll from portions of the Great Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast through this weekend and beyond.

The stormy episodes will occur along the path of an active jet stream, which will mark the northern edge of a shifting heat dome into next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Severe storms to close out week

In what has been a busy week with hundreds of severe weather reports from the Plains to the Atlantic coast, mainly consisting of high wind, some hail and a handful of tornadoes, the pattern will last for at least several more days.

Into Friday night, heavy to severe thunderstorms will extend from eastern Pennsylvania to the coasts of the mid-Atlantic and New England. A greater concentration of severe weather will extend from near Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Boston and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Farther west on Friday night, the atmosphere will reload over the Plains from northeastern Colorado and western Nebraska to parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Large hail may join in with some storms packing high winds and flooding downpours.

A zone where torrential downpours from showers and thunderstorms will extend from the Texas Panhandle to southern Michigan and northern Ohio. Flash flooding occurred in Amarillo, Texas, from the pattern on Thursday night. In portions of this zone, 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen since midweek, and more will pour down into Friday night, raising the risk of additional flash flooding incidents.

Storms, flash flood risk continue on Saturday

A new day will bring new storm threats to portions of the Central and Eastern states on Saturday.

Once again, thunderstorms will be quite potent over portions of the Plains on Saturday. The risk of storms packing damaging hail, high winds and flash flooding will extend from northeastern Colorado to eastern Wyoming, central and northeastern Montana, southeastern Saskatchewan, the western half of the Dakotas and the Nebraska Panhandle.

Storms on Saturday will be severe at least at the local level from northeastern Missouri to southern Michigan, northwestern Ohio and the southwestern corner of Ontario.

The main threats in this zone on Saturday, which includes the Chicago and Detroit metro areas, will be from downburst wind gusts and flash flooding.

A zone where thunderstorms may be a bit less of a threat from damaging winds but still a significant risk of torrential downpours and flash flooding on Saturday will extend southeastward through the rest of Ohio to West Virgimnia, Virginia, western and central Maryland, southwestern and central Pennsylvania and northeastern Kentucky.

Storms to hammer parts of Central, Eastern states on Sunday

The risk of locally severe thunderstorms capable of producing downburst wind gusts and flash flooding will extend from southwestern New England to much of West Virginia on Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms could slow down drivers on major highways and cause delays at busy airports in New York City, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

There is growing concern that a large complex of severe thunderstorms will develop over North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota on Sunday and roll southeastward for hundreds of miles toward the shores of lakes Superior and Michigan Sunday night.

Powerful wind gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph are possible, as well as damaging, wind-driven hail.

More storms are likely to pack a punch next week

Additional rounds of severe thunderstorms may frequent part of this same zone and extend many more hundreds of miles to the southeast on Monday and Tuesday. The severe weather risk will extend into part of the Northeast.

A strong push of cool air from central Canada to the Great Lakes and Northeast next week will eventually mark an end to the thunderstorm pattern in most of the region but could aggravate the thunderstorm risk farther to the south in the Central and Eastern states.

