Bone-chilling Arctic cold to bring snow for some in central and eastern US before 2026 arrives

A fresh blast of Arctic air will send temperatures tumbling by as much as 60 degrees, with biting winds sending AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures below zero. Snow will accompany the frigid conditions in some areas.

Take in the sights and sounds of dangerous whiteout conditions from storm chaser Aaron Rigsby as blizzard conditions sweep across Michigan on Dec. 28.

Arctic air means business this week with plunging temperatures from the Plains to the East Coast and Gulf Coast states. Accompanying the waves of Arctic air will be rounds of snow for some in the Midwest and Northeast, as well as heavy lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes.

The rounds of snow will continue long after the howling high winds ease up Tuesday.

A couple embraces during a snow in front of the Manhattan Bridge, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Arctic air's return delivers a reality check

As the leading edge of the Arctic air advanced, temperatures plummeted 40 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of several hours over portions of the Plains and the Mississippi Valley from Sunday to Monday morning.

For example, after a record high of 78 Sunday afternoon, people in St. Louis were greeted Monday morning with temperatures hovering at 15 and an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 12 below zero. That's an actual temperature drop of 63 degrees and a RealFeel® drop of 90 degrees.

The cold front will advance from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast through Monday night, with the temperature plunging, losing only a bit of sting east of the Appalachians.

The temperature drop along the Interstate 95 corridor will range from 20 to 30 degrees from one day to the next. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures may be 10-30 degrees lower than the actual temperature when the wind is blowing and the sun is not out.

In most cases, the air will not be as severe as it was a few weeks ago in the Midwest and Northeast. However, factoring in the wind at times, it may feel about as cold or perhaps a bit colder for some.

Nighttime temperatures will dip below zero at times in parts of the Upper Midwest and the interior Northeast, with lows in the single digits, teens and 20s for most of the I-70 and I-80 corridors.

From parts of Louisiana to Florida, temperatures may dip close to their lowest levels experienced in mid-November and mid-December, with a frost and freeze for portions of central Florida. Most areas over the interior Southern states will stop a few degrees short of those levels, but factoring in recent warmth, it will be a bit of a shock.

Clipper storms and lake-effect to bring snow and sudden whiteouts

In the wake of the powerful weekend storm, the rush of Arctic air across the open waters of the Great Lakes will create flurries, bands of lake-effect snow and snow squalls from Michigan to the interior Northeast through much of this week. Most of the lake-effect heavy snow bands will be confined to the northern part of I-81 in New York, I-75 and I-196 in Michigan and I-90 from New York to Indiana.

A foot or two of snow can easily pile up from lake-effect snow alone this week, where bands persist or return for multiple rounds. Combining the snow that fell from the big storm this past weekend, some areas in Michigan may end up with 48-60 inches of snow from this past Sunday to Friday of this week.

Making the weather situation more complex will be a double-jointed clipper storm that will race along with two patches of snow.

In part of the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast, the two patches of snow may overlap.

The circulation around the clipper storm will cause winds to shift, resulting in significant changes to the location of lake-effect bands from one day to the next.

Both patches could bring a couple of rounds of snow to Chicago from later Tuesday to Wednesday night. One round may bring a bit of snow to New York City from late Tuesday night to Wednesday, with a second round from late Wednesday night to Wednesday night. This means there's a significant chance of snow in the air at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve in both cities and others.

It may be enough to make roads and sidewalks slippery in some locations outside of the lake-effect from the Midwest to the Northeast.

During the northwest winds in the wake of the big storm through Tuesday and in the wake of the clipper storm later this week, there is a likelihood of localized snow squalls that can extend hundreds of miles away from the shores of the Great Lakes. These will pose hazards for motorists on the Interstate 70 and 80 corridors.

The snowy pattern will lead to airline delays related to deicing operations and slippery runways from the Midwest to the Northeast.

