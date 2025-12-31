Snow squalls, flash freeze to coat Midwest, Northeast on New Year’s Eve

An Alberta clipper and Arctic front threaten snowy, frigid travel from the Midwest to the Northeast from New Year’s Eve into early 2026. Caution is advised when motoring.

Copied

Dashcam footage recorded on Dec. 29 shows a semi-truck crashing into a median on I-469 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, amid a lake-effect snow shower.

In the final hours of 2025 and as 2026 begins, an Alberta clipper storm and trailing Arctic front will cause snowy and frigid trouble for motorists and air travelers from parts of the Midwest to portions of the Northeast.

In addition to steadier, lighter snow near and north of the storm track, snow showers and heavier snow squalls are expected along the track and farther south, with conditions varying widely from Wisconsin, northern Illinois and Michigan to northern New Jersey, southeastern New York and New England.

Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and upstate New York will be in the thick of the clipper storm's snowy effects during the nighttime hours on Wednesday into Thursday, when New Year's Eve travelers are on the road.

Conditions could quickly change. Motorists along Interstates 70, 80, 90 and many others in the region may experience dry roads and excellent visibility one minute then run into whiteout snow and slippery roads the next. Similar conditions in recent days and over the years have led to deadly, pile-ups.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, photo, New York State police investigate a 21-vehicle pileup in Batavia, N.Y. Police say the crash shut down the highway, where heavy snow and high winds made driving treacherous. (New York State Police via AP)

Plunging temperatures during and after the snow squalls will cause wet tracks on some roads to freeze instantly and greatly increase the emergency stopping distance. Due to the pressure to drive at the posted speed limit on interstate highways, they can be the most hazardous choice during snow squalls.

Those who must travel may want to take secondary roads as the squalls approach or wait it out, giving crews a chance to apply treatment before continuing the drive. Some of the squalls may last much longer than the typical 5 minutes, so extended delays on ground travel are possible. Be sure to pack winter clothing gear, including blankets, drinks and high-energy snacks in case of a long-duration stoppage on the highway.

This video clip was captured during an encounter with a snow squall in State College, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 19, 2022. The speed of the video was accelerated to simulate what motorists may encounter while traveling at full highway speeds. (Non-AI enhanced/Credit Alex Sosnowski)

As squalls wander farther away from the Great Lakes in the Midwest and Northeast in this setup, lake-effect snow bands will shift around and amplify as reinforcing Arctic air moves in behind the clipper storm from Wednesday night to New Year's Day and into the weekend.

Experienced motorists know that in the region where the snow bands persist accumulations of several inches per hour can occur in some areas, while others may barely experience a few flurries. Travel under such conditions can be dangerous and impossible in some cases. A longer, more southern route may reduce the risk of encountering such intense lake-effect snow bands.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

For airline passengers in the Midwest and Northeast, expect delays due to deicing operations and slippery runways where snow is active.

However, even where the sky may be clear at the departure airport, delays due to ground stops, and displaced crews and aircraft are possible throughout the U.S. A large rainstorm that will affect California and several other states in the West into Friday may lead to substantial airline delays stemming from Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.