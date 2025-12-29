5 injured after massive boulder crashes onto California highway

Two vehicles were involved in a crash after storm-soaked terrain gave way, sending a boulder onto the mountain road in San Bernardino County.

A boulder that landed on Highway 18 in San Bernardino County, California, on Dec. 26, 2025. (San Bernardino County Fire)

Fire crews and emergency responders were kept busy last week as a powerful storm roared through California, with one particularly dangerous incident unfolding after dark the day after Christmas.

Two cars crashed on Highway 18 in San Bernardino County, California, after a large boulder tumbled down a mountainside and crashed onto the roadway. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 26, as heavy rain from the storm saturated the region.

"County Firefighters and paramedics reported treating a total of five patients, including two pediatric. Fortunately, all injuries were minor," San Bernardino County Fire said in a post on X. "Four patients were transported to an area hospital."

Photos from the scene showed the massive boulder towering nearly as high as some of the vehicles on the road as crews worked to clear debris and reopen the highway.

While Californians are getting a brief break from the stormy weather, forecasters say rain is expected to return later this week. Additional downpours could trigger more flooding, rockslides and travel disruptions, including impacts around New Year’s Day.