Deadly storm roars into California with flooding rain, intense wind; State of emergency declared

At least one person has died after a major storm roared into California with inches of rain and hurricane-force wind gusts. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for part of the state.

Dangerous flooding took over streets and highways across Southern California on Dec. 24 as a result of heavy rain that soaked the region, prompting the NWS to issue a flash flood warning.

A powerful storm is blasting California with torrential rain and heavy mountain snow, upending holiday plans, forcing evacuations and causing travel nightmares.

Southern California was drenched by some of the heaviest rain on Wednesday, prompting flash flood warnings, including one for the Los Angeles area on Wednesday that affected 6.4 million people.

A state of emergency was issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Shasta counties due to the storm. "The state has pre-positioned resources, activated emergency authorities, and we are working closely with local partners to protect communities and keep Californians safe," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

One person was killed on Wednesday in San Diego after a tree branch fell amid strong winds, according to KGTV.

Christmas rainstorm in California

Downtown Los Angeles received 2.53 inches of rain on Wednesday, exceeding the 2.48 inches that typically fall in the city throughout the entire month of December. The heaviest rain fell in the mountains northwest of the city, with 8-12 inches reported, including 11.04 inches at Ortega Hill, located 25 miles northeast of Santa Barbara.

"Fire crews are rescuing people trapped in vehicles and responding to an increase in swiftwater rescue calls, particularly in the Hesperia and North Desert areas," San Bernardino County Fire said on Wednesday. "San Bernardino County Fire is devastated that many families are unable to be home together this Christmas due to the ongoing impacts of this incident."

Hurricane-force winds roared in with the storm in the higher elevations, including a gust of 108 mph at Pablo Point, located about 20 miles northwest of San Francisco. High winds contributed to the roughly 180,000 power outages across the state, as of Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Evacuations ordered amid flooding fears

Los Angeles County officials took action before the storm's arrival by issuing evacuation orders near the burn scars of the fires that burned in the area in January.

"The City of Los Angeles is issuing an Evacuation Warning for possible debris flows in effect from 11AM Tuesday morning to 11PM Thursday night," the Los Angeles Fire Department posted on its website. This includes areas near where the Hurst Fire and Sunset Fire occurred.

Residents under evacuation orders now need to find a place to spend the holidays, as the orders are in effect through Christmas Day and into Christmas night.

Los Angeles County Public Works Department workers distribute sandbags to residents at a county public works yard on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Altadena, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

There will be a heightened risk of flooding, debris flows and mudslides near any wildfire burn scar, and people who live near these areas should prepare to act fast if new evacuation orders or flash flood warnings are issued.

In Death Valley National Park, officials just finished clearing roads of dirt, rock and debris following flooding in recent months. Officials are already warning that flooding from the upcoming storm could prompt new closures in the park.

Deadly flooding strikes Redding

A state of emergency has been declared for Shasta County, which includes Redding, California, in the wake of recent deadly flooding and in preparation for the next wave of heavy rain.

"The last event we just had left us with various damage and vehicle and residential flooding and was a pretty significant event," Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson told local news station KRCR. "Although the structural damage has still yet to be fully assessed from that, we do have another storm moving in, a significant storm, where over the next four days we anticipate more flooding, more problems throughout the county."

Homes were inundated, and roads were underwater due to the flooding, with 5.34 inches of rain falling in Redding from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22, with higher totals in the nearby hillsides and mountains.

Aria Wogoman, 5, stands outside her flooded home following heavy rains on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Redding, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A 74-year-old man died on Sunday after he drove past police barricades and attempted to navigate one of the flooded roads. Shortly after, the vehicle became submerged and started to fill with water before the man called for help.

“Unfortunately, despite our best rescue efforts, a male adult was caught underwater after floodwaters overtook his vehicle," Redding Police Chief Brian Barner said. "This is a reminder that floodwaters can be wildly unpredictable and have devastating impacts."

Some showers may linger into the start of the weekend, with largely dry conditions on Sunday, helping people clean up after the storm.