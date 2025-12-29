1st meteor shower of 2026 to peak this weekend

The Quadrantid meteor shower reaches its peak just after sunset on Jan. 3, but a nearly full moon could outshine the event this year.

The first meteor shower of 2026 is about to peak, but the year’s opening astronomy event comes with a catch.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is one of the most intense — and shortest — meteor showers of the year. Unlike many others that peak over one or two nights, the Quadrantids typically deliver their best display during a narrow window lasting just a few hours.

In 2026, that peak is expected shortly after sunset on Saturday, Jan. 3.

However, viewing conditions won’t be ideal.

"Activity will be severely compromised in 2026 as a full moon occurs on January 3rd," the American Meteor Society explained on its website. "The bright moonlight will obscure all but the brightest meteors, therefore the best hourly rates are expected to be less than 10."

A meteor streaking through the night sky over a leafless tree. (Image/Serggucci)

Despite the moonlight, astronomers say the Quadrantids are still worth watching since the next meteor shower won’t peak until late April.

Viewing tips for the Quadrantids:

•Check the AccuWeather forecast to see if clouds could interfere during the peak hours.

•Focus on a darker part of the sky, keeping the moon out of your field of view.

•Allow at least 15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark to improve your chances of spotting fainter meteors.