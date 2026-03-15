Strengthening Triple-Threat March Megastorm to unleash powerful winds, blizzard conditions

March Megastorm to impact nearly 200 million people with blizzard conditions in the Midwest and strong winds in much of the central and eastern United States

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Video from Ohio shows powerful winds contributing to rising power outages on Friday. More than 1 million were without power by the evening of March 13, with gusts reported up to 96 mph in Ohio.

A rapidly strengthening storm will move across the central U.S. into Monday bringing high winds to over two dozen states and blizzard conditions to the Midwest, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The storm is likely to become a bomb cyclone from Sunday into Monday where the central pressure drops at least 0.71 of inch of mercury (24 millibars) in 24 hours or less. This will set the stage for expansive and powerful winds across much of the central and eastern U.S.

Millions of individuals could be without power due to wind, coming just days after a powerful windstorm swept from the Rockies to the Northeast.

Flight delays and cancelations will be in the thousands through Monday with flight delays already nearing 12,000 already as of late Sunday Morning.

"People also need to be prepared for prolonged and additional power outages as there are many customers across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania which are still without power Sunday morning from strong winds on Friday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Heavy snow, blizzard conditions underway

Snow will continue to spread across the Midwest into Monday night as the storm tracks towards the Great Lakes. Some of the snow will come down fast with snowfall rates up to 3-4 inches per hour especially across parts of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

A large swath of 6-12 inches is expected from eastern portions of the Dakotas into northern Michigan. Snow totaling higher amounts of up to 3 feet can occur from portions of north-central Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 inches.

"Many locations across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan still have 20-50 inches of snow on the ground, prior to the arrival of the current storm," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "After the megastorm moves through, some locales may be able to hold onto snowpack well into the month of April, possibly into May."

Across portions of Iowa into Michigan, precipitation will begin as rain or mix of rain, snow and ice before transitioning to snow.

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The combination of snow and strong winds will promote blizzard conditions from much of South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska to northwestern Michigan. Cities like Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Marquette, Michigan, could have significant travel disruptions into Monday with near-zero visibility as strong winds and heavy snow persist.

Intense winds to spread into Monday

As the storm gains strength into Monday, powerful wind gusts will spread across the central and eastern U.S. Winds will pick up into Sunday night from the Rockies and Plains to portions of Ohio Valley and interior Northeast. Wind gusts may topple trees, down power lines, trigger rollovers of high-profile vehicles and cause property damage.

Strong wind gusts will also be accompanied by low humidity and dry vegetation across portions of eastern New Mexico and Texas through Sunday night, raising the risk for fire start or spread. The wind can also pick up dust which can cause a reduction in visibility.

As the storm shifts east Monday, so will the strong wind gusts. From the Midwest to the much of the East Coast gusts up to 50 mph can occur through Monday evening. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 80 mph.

Flights may be impacted at many of the major hubs including Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte. Individuals traveling to and from these hubs as well as any other airports in the region, should be prepared for potential delays or even cancelations.

Cold to follow storm

Arctic air will follow behind the storm’s cold front spreading across much of the Plains and Midwest from late Sunday into Sunday night before reaching the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians later on Monday. Many areas can expect some of the lowest temperatures in weeks into Thursday.

Daytime highs in Philidelphia and New York City Tuesday and Wednesday will top out in the lower 40s which is around 10 degrees below the historical average for mid-March.

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