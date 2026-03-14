High risk for severe weather to erupt in the eastern US

The threat for severe thunderstorms packing damaging winds and tornadoes will ramp up Sunday into Monday across the central and eastern US

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Video from Ohio shows powerful winds contributing to rising power outages on Friday. More than 1 million were without power by the evening of March 13, with gusts reported up to 96 mph in Ohio.

AccuWeather meteorologists are sounding the alarm for widespread severe risk stretching across the eastern United States on Monday. Over a dozen states will be at risk for severe thunderstorms.

As the Triple-Threat March Megastorm moves across the U.S., bringing blizzard conditions and high winds to parts of the Midwest, a large squall line of thunderstorms is expected to stretch along the associated Arctic front as it moves eastward Monday. Some of these thunderstorms will be capable of producing destructive winds, tornadoes and torrential downpours.

Severe thunderstorms rumbled across the central US Sunday

The severe risk began Sunday afternoon from Texas to southwestern Michigan as the front interacted with surging moisture streaming in from the Gulf.

A line of potent thunderstorms developed late Sunday afternoon and began to race east across the United States, bringing everything from damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours to hail and even a few tornadoes. The strongest wind gust reported so far was 77 mph in Minturn, Arkansas.

As expected, the March Megastorm generated a slew of power outages from Michigan to Texas. As of Monday morning, over 500,000 customers were without power across the United States, according to poweroutage.us.

High risk shifts east Monday

As the front and associated line of thunderstorms move eastward towards the Eastern Seaboard, so will the risk of severe weather. At least 'some' risk for severe thunderstorms is expected from Florida to New York.

AccuWeather meteorologists have upgraded the risk to 'high' from York, Pennsylvania, to Columbia, South Carolina.

The primary hazard once again will be widespread damaging straight-line wind gusts, but there can also be downpours and a few tornadoes. Winds can gust up to 80 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph.

"A few tornadoes, including the possibility of an especially intense tornado, cannot be ruled out, especially from near the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metro areas through Virginia and into North Carolina," notes AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

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Severe storms could coincide with the evening commute in many metro areas, including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, further slowing travel times, especially where there are downed trees or power lines. Downpours reducing visibility and causing ponding on roadways can also impact the evening commute. Ground stops can also occur at airports throughout the region.

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