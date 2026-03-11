Hawaii's Kona storm triggers flooding, 100-mph winds and summit snow

An emergency declaration was issued as a prolonged kona storm is bringing dangerous flooding, waterspouts, high winds over 100 mph and 1-2 feet of snow to the summits.

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Hawaii is set to get 1-2 feet of rain, heavy snow near its summits and wind gusts over 100 mph starting this weekend. What is a Kona Low, and when will this all end?

Hawaii is under a state of emergency as a powerful Kona storm is bringing heavy rain, wind gust reports over 100 mph causing widespread power outages and heavy snow to the highest summits.

As the wide-reaching storm settles over the islands, periods of rain and thunderstorms will spread across the region into this weekend, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny.

Power outages jumped early Saturday with more than 100,000 without power across the islands, with the majority of outages in Honolulu County.

A NOAA satellite view of the kona storm slowing churning across Hawaii on Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Image: NOAA)

Storms are producing intense downpours capable of triggering localized flooding, especially in upslope areas. Heavier rainfall is expected over Kauai and Oahu and continuing into the weekend.

“This deluge of heavy rain will persist for most of the Hawaiian Islands on Saturday, exacerbating any ongoing localized flooding,” Glenny said.

As more rain falls, life-threatening flash flooding, mudslides and other debris flows are possible.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were already reported on Oahu Wednesday, leading to minor flooding on roads and in streams. The entire island of Oahu remains under a flood watch through Saturday.

By Friday morning, after 72 hours of rainfall, some areas had recorded more than a foot of rain. Mount Waialeale on Kauai picked up just over a foot, with 13.13 inches. As of Saturday morning, between 22 and 32 inches of rain had fallen on the island of Maui.

Gusty winds developed late Thursday night across the westernmost islands and spread to the Big Island Friday evening.

Blustery conditions continued on Saturday, with peaks gusts reported between 70 and over 100 mph.

Heavy snow on Hawaii's summits

Colder air wrapping into the storm brought winter conditions to the highest elevations. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Honolulu has issued a winter storm warning for the Big Island summits through Saturday afternoon. As the Kona storm lingers, from 1-2 feet of snow will fall on the summits, along with blowing snow and periods of whiteout conditions.

Cameras on NASA telescope facilities on Mauna Kea were coated in snow and ice by Friday morning.

Snow covers one of the telescope facilities on Mauna Kea in Hawaii, on March 13, 2026 during the kona storm. (Image credit: NASA Infrared Telescope Facility/University of Hawaii)

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency declaration for the islands to take proactive steps ahead of the prolonged weather event.

“Our priority is keeping the people of HawaiÊ»i safe,” Green said. “By issuing this emergency proclamation now, we are ensuring that state and county agencies have the resources and flexibility needed to respond quickly to flooding, severe weather and any impacts this storm may bring.”

In addition to flooding rain and damaging winds, severe thunderstorms could produce waterspouts capable of overturning small boats and creating hazardous marine conditions. NWS forecasters warn of dangerous seas in the Alenuihaha Channel, Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and the Pailolo Channel.

“Travel is likely to be difficult as winds increase over the islands and heavy rain bears down across the region,” Glenny said. “While showers are expected to stick around into early next week after the worst conditions pass by Saturday, another round of rain can arrive by the middle of next week as a separate storm approaches from the west.”

Kilauea eruption adds ash and road impacts on Big Island

A photo showing volcanic rock and ash (tephra) raining down from a lava fountain and a gas plume at the summit of Kilauea in Hawaii during eruption 43. (Image: NPS)

In addition to the snow, wind and flooding potential, an eruptive episode from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano sent tephra outside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park into adjacent communities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In Volcano Village, located northeast of the eruptive vents at the summit of KÄ«lauea, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, fallout from episode 43 was less extensive than the areas to the west. This photograph shows a parking area that nearly continuously covered with tephra particles ranging up to a couple inches in diameter. (Image: USGS)

Tephra as large as 6 inches was reported along the Volcano Golf Course, and Pele’s hair was observed as far as Hilo. The NWS issued ashfall warnings Tuesday as volcanic particles spread downwind.

Due to significant tephra fallout, Highway 11 was closed to allow workers to use heavy equipment to clear roadways, according to the National Park Service.

While the lava activity remains confined to the summit area, ash and falling volcanic debris can create hazardous travel conditions and air quality concerns across parts of the Big Island.