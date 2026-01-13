Kilauea’s latest eruption sent lava 800 feet high

Monday's eruption in Hawaii lasted about 10 hours and marked Episode 40 in a series that started in 2024, the USGS said.

Kilauea’s 40th eruptive episode began Jan. 12, producing lava fountains towering up to 800 feet high from the volcano’s Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The eruption lasted nearly 10 hours, according to the USGS.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted again on Monday, sending lava more than 800 feet into the air during a roughly 10-hour eruption, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The eruption marked the 40th episode in a series of periodic activity that began in December 2024. It was also the first eruption at Kilauea since Dec. 23, 2025.

"Episode 40 produced 7.1 million cubic yards (5.5 million cubic meters) of lava during the high fountain eruption," the USGS said.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting on Jan. 12, 2026. (USGS)

Dust and rocks from the eruption, known as tephra, fell in nearby areas around the height of the eruption, but no major damage was reported.

"We continue to closely monitor Kilauea," the USGS said.