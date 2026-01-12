Mysterious pink skies amid England snowfall linked to soccer stadiums

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 09: In this aerial view overnight snow covers homes and the roads as the pink light from grow lights at Birmingham City Football Club illuminate the sky and stadium on January 09, 2026 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Storm Goretti, named by Météo-France, is the first named storm of 2026 to hit the UK. Red "danger to life" warnings have been issued in the South West and amber warnings for snow and strong winds have been issued for the Midlands and the Isles of Scilly. Rain is an additional hazard in parts of Wales and eastern England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Residents of England's West Midlands saw the sky illuminated in a mysterious pink hue amid a snow storm -- and the cause turned out to be soccer-related.

Locals in areas including Birmingham, Hednesford, Small Heath and Bordesley Green reported the sky glowing pink during Thursday evening's snowfall, and the cause turned out to be LED lights set up to help grass grow at soccer stadiums.

"Seems the 'northern lights' over Hednesford were a bit closer to home than we all thought," Hednesford Town Football Club said on social media. "That pink glow in the sky was in fact our LED pitch lights helping the grass grow and recover, keeping us ready to chase three points, not the aurora. Who knew a bit of pitch care could create so much interest!"

Grahame Madge, a spokesman for England's Met Office, explained the lights are the perfect color to end up amplified by the snow storm.

"The blue wavelengths of light are more easily scattered by snow or water droplets allowing the longer wavelengths -- such as red and orange -- to get through," he said in a statement provided to ITV News. "This can have the effect of turning colors more pink or orange."