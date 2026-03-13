Deadly tornado among more than a dozen reported across Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana

Severe storms over back-to-back days spawned at least 12 tornadoes across the South, killing 1 person in Mississippi and injuring several others as damage spread across 4 states.

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Gusty, powerful storms tore across the South from the evening of March 11 into March 12.

Back-to-back days of severe weather across the South spawned more than a dozen tornadoes in four states, including a deadly twister in Mississippi.

The storms swept across the region from Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a powerful system triggered widespread severe thunderstorms causing issues across the central United States from the Plains to the Northeast.

Storms in Lawrence County, Mississippi, on Wednesday killed one person and injured three others, according to state emergency managers.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson, Mississippi, confirmed eight tornadoes between 7 and 9 p.m. CDT Wednesday. All were rated EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The longest track stretched about 15 miles.

At the height of the storms, nearly 50,000 customers in Mississippi lost power. Storm surveys found damage to homes, snapped trees and downed power lines in several communities.

Severe weather also caused damage in Louisiana, where thousands remained without power Thursday morning.

Storm damage on March 12, 2026 in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. (Image credit: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of downed trees in Roseland.

Preliminary storm surveys conducted Thursday confirmed additional tornadoes in Georgia and Alabama. Officials said damage assessments are ongoing, and the final tornado count could increase.

An EF2 tornado struck Macon County, Georgia, injuring two people. Survey teams also confirmed EF1 tornadoes in Bibb, Peach and Houston counties.

Storm damage on March 12, 2026 in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. (Image credit: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

In Alabama, the National Weather Service office in Birmingham confirmed three EF0 tornadoes between 3 and 4 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile confirmed an EF1 tornado in Escambia County, Alabama, shortly after midnight Thursday. Survey teams also reported straight-line wind damage in Loxley.

The severe weather this week underscores how quickly severe storms can produce multiple tornadoes across the South, particularly during the spring when warm, humid air collides with stronger storm systems moving across the region.