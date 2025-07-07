Flash flood threat to continue in central Texas into midweek

Flash flooding will remain a localized threat in central Texas through midweek, even as storms carry slightly less moisture than on Independence Day.

As of the morning of July 7, the death toll of the devastating Texas flooding has climbed to at least 82 victims. AccuWeather’s Jon Porter says floodwaters rose up to 30 feet in one hour on July 4.

More slow-moving storms will affect parts of central Texas into Wednesday before less rainy conditions unfold, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Regardless of additional thunderstorms, flash flood search and recovery operations will be hampered by Texas midsummer heat through this week.

Drenching thunderstorms continued to cluster over parts of central Texas on Monday, but the core of the activity was centered farther north than the deadly deluge from Independence Day.

The region's arid soil and rugged, rocky terrain are conducive to flash flooding when thunderstorm downpours erupt and linger. The types of soil in the region tend not to hold water like soil in the Midwest and Eastern states. Flash flooding can occur more easily in areas where the soil is saturated or infrastructure is damaged.

Dangerous conditions remain a concern into Monday evening, even though the amount of rain is likely to be considerably less than the 10-20 inches that fell in several hours late last week.

Much of the region from San Antonio and Austin to San Angelo, Texas, was covered by National Weather Service flood watches, with pockets where flash flood warnings were in effect on Monday.

"There is a concern we have into Wednesday; there are additional flare-ups or clusters of thunderstorms in parts of central and eastern Texas," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

On a positive note, the atmosphere does not contain as much moisture as it did late last week. So instead of 10 inches of rain pouring down, there may be an inch or two in some of the rainiest spots.

This radar loop from the first several days of July 2025 shows the movement of thunderstorm activity that triggered the catastropic and deadly flooding in central Texas on Independence Day. (AccuWeather)

Still, storms capable of producing torrential downpours, localized flash flooding and quick rises on area rivers will continue to affect areas inundated by flash flooding from Friday, as well as areas that managed to avoid the disastrous conditions.

On this upcoming Thursday and Friday, thunderstorm activity will tend to become more sparse. While this is not to say that pop-up thunderstorms won't bring flash flooding, but the conditions and the nature of the storms--fewer in number-- should bring more routine weather to the region.

For search and recovery operations outside of thunderstorms, a significant problem will be the Texas sun and heat. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will push 100 F during the afternoon most days.

The heat will tend to increase beyond midweek, with actual temperatures approaching 100 degrees in parts of central Texas.

