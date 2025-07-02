AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Most Accurate Warning for Bismarck, ND Tornado

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which provided 3 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a rapidly developing EF1 tornado struck

Across North Dakota and South Dakota, the last days of June 2025 brought multiple impressive tornadoes.

On June 27, severe thunderstorms over central North Dakota produced a brief tornado that caused destruction to property. AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice on this tornado.

AccuWeather provided advance notice of a tornado during this event, the only advance notice compared to the government's National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources.

AccuWeather's more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

Some of the many such examples include:

In Bismarck, North Dakota

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which provided 3 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a rapidly developing EF1 tornado struck with peak winds of 95 mph.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the tornado. The NWS and all other known sources only issued a Tornado Warning for this storm AFTER the tornado was on the ground for 2 minutes and doing damage.

As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly, or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings, had NO NOTICE of the imminent life-threatening emergency before the tornado touched down.

Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been triggered, outdoor sirens would not have been activated, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems based on AccuWeather Warnings, including National Weather Service warnings but supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's Expert Storm Warning meteorologists, would have been activated.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events.

This is an additional example of weather events where AccuWeather provided forecasts with Superior Accuracy and impact descriptions helping people, communities and businesses, to better prepare and stay safer.

