Fatal North Carolina Flash Flood: AccuWeather Again Provides the Only Advance Notice and Most Accurate Warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources did not issue a warning until flooding was already in progress.

Heavy rainfall drenched central North Carolina on Aug. 1. It led to a dam that burst in the town of Four Oaks, which led to road closures. Homes and businesses in Dunn were flooded.

On August 6, 2025, over 7 inches of rain from slow-moving thunderstorms near Spring Hope, North Carolina, caused flash flooding, which resulted in water rescues and evacuations along with significant property damage. Tragically, two fatalities have been reported.

AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a warning in advance of the flash flooding. The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources did not issue a warning until flooding was already in progress. Once again, AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared.

Near Spring Hope, North Carolina:

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning, which exclusively provided 14 minutes of valuable, additional advance notice compared to the National Weather Service (NWS) Flash Flood Warning and warnings from all other known sources.

• This precious additional time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and safer. The NWS and all other known sources did not issue a warning until flooding was already in progress.

AccuWeather’s warnings with greater advance notice benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advance notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the over 100 events every year for which AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy and impact descriptions, help people, communities, and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

