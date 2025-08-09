Heat to build in Northeast as dry weather persists

Parts of the Northeast will be scorching this weekend into early next week as the stretch of dry weather persists.

AccuWeather’s Lincoln Riddle shares tips on how to stay safe amid hot weather.

A dome of high pressure will allow searing heat to take control in the coming days while the dry stretch continues across parts of the Northeast and southeastern Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Individuals hoping for rain will have to wait, as the stretch of dry weather will continue into early week as high pressure controls the region.



In some cities, including Boston and Pittsburgh, it's been over a week since measurable rain has been observed. Measurable rain equates to rainfall amounts of 0.01 of an inch or greater. In Boston, measurable rain last occurred on Aug. 1, when 0.28 of an inch was recorded. Meanwhile, the stretch in Pittsburgh has been even longer, with 0.01 of an inch observed on July 28.

"Lawns may dry out and turn brown quickly as morning dew evaporates under strengthening sunshine. Garden beds and potted plants may need additional watering during the day," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Along with the continued dry stretch, abnormally hot conditions will take hold across portions of the Midwest into New England into early week.

Daytime highs are expected to top out as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages for the middle of August. Humidity across the region during this stretch will also increase, resulting in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures reaching into the mid-90s to low 100s.

The combination of heat and humidity will raise the risk for heat-related illnesses. Individuals are urged to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

High temperatures are expected to peak Tuesday, with highs topping out in the 90s to near 100 across the region. Several cities have a shot at tying or breaking daily record highs—some of which were set over 20 years ago.

When will rain return?

The dry stretch will eventually come to an end. A front approaching the region is expected to bring the next appreciable chance of rain during the middle of next week.

Thunderstorms will spread from Tennessee to western Maine Wednesday, which can provide some relief from the scorching heat. Meanwhile, the heat will linger across portions of the I-95 corridor and into portions of the Southeast at midweek.

