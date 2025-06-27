Why sunglasses are crucial for eye health all year long

UV rays don’t take cloudy days off, and neither should your eye protection. Experts warn that year-round sun exposure can lead to lasting vision damage, but it’s largely preventable.

UV rays from the sun can damage your eyes if you don’t wear sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection. AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell explains the importance of wearing sunglasses when the sun is out.

Many people remember to apply sunscreen before heading outdoors on a sunny summer day, yet far fewer Americans consider the impact the sun’s rays have on their eyes year-round. That oversight can come at a cost.

According to experts at The Vision Council, prolonged UV exposure can lead to cataracts, macular degeneration, photokeratitis—essentially a sunburn of the cornea—and even cancers of the eye and eyelid.

Despite the risks, The Vision Council’s research shows nearly 40 percent of adults don’t wear sunglasses regularly, even though UV damage to the eyes is cumulative and irreversible. Eye care professionals say one of the best ways to protect your vision is also one of the simplest: Wear sunglasses with 100 percent UVA and UVB protection, and wear them every time you go outside, regardless of the season or weather.

“Your eyes need protection just like your skin does, and they need to be protected year-round," The Vision Council CEO Ashley Mills said. “Make sure that your sunglasses are labeled 100 percent UV protection. It's a common myth that the darker the lens is, the better protected you are. That’s just a tint, that doesn’t mean you’re protected."

Children and teens are particularly vulnerable. Their developing eyes allow more UV light to reach the retina, and they often spend more time outside. Adults with light-colored eyes, fair skin or a family history of skin cancer are also at a higher risk.

The good news is most UV-related eye damage is preventable. Protective sunglasses, especially those prescribed or recommended by eye care professionals, offer a simple yet powerful way to guard your vision.

To help bring more awareness to this growing health issue, AccuWeather joined The Vision Council Foundation for a special event in New York City on June 26. Experts gathered in Manhattan to offer science-backed information and demonstrations on how UV radiation works, how it affects the eyes and what people can do to protect themselves.

June 27 is National Sunglasses Day, an annual call to action to put on your shades and take eye health seriously. Spearheaded by The Vision Council Foundation, the day highlights the real dangers that come with everyday sun exposure and the long-term damage that ultraviolet radiation can have on your vision.

June 27 is National Sunglasses Day, which highlights the importance of wearing sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. Jacquie Bowen explains the importance of protecting your eyesight.

Sunglasses aren’t just a summertime style accessory. They are an essential part of a daily health routine, especially in a time when many people are spending more hours outdoors. UV rays don’t take cloudy days off, so neither should eye protection. UV damage is cumulative, meaning the effects build up over time, even on cloudy days or during colder seasons.

“UV is always present. It reflects off of water, sand, even snow,” Mills explained. “You’re still being impacted, but maybe you won’t notice it that day like you would with a sunburn. A lot of times, the UV damage is cumulative, and you won’t notice it until you go to an eye doctor later in your life and you find out that you have a lot of sun damage to your eyes because you weren’t protected earlier on through all those decades."â¯

In addition to supporting the event, AccuWeather is helping people protect their vision every day with its free AccuLumen® Brightness Index, available for free to all users on AccuWeather.com and the AccuWeather app. The index uses a scale from 1 to 10 to show how bright the day will be based on sky conditions, glare and atmospheric factors. A “10” on the index signals high brightness and potential for intense glare while a “1” indicates a darker, overcast day.

“The AccuLumen® brightness index is a tremendous tool because it empowers people with data to understand the elements outside and make great decisions about how to protect their vision health,” Mills said. “The AccuWeather app gives everyone free access to this information and empowers them to be healthy and make good choices.”

The AccuLumen® Brightness Index, UV Index, AccuWeather MinuteCast®, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures and other resources and tools are available for free for all users on the AccuWeather app and AccuWeather.com to help people better prepare for the weather with their vision health in mind.

“Protecting your health starts with awareness built on information from a trusted source, and we’re honored to collaborate with The Vision Council Foundation to highlight the role that sun safety plays in eye care,” said Chris Patti, AccuWeather’s Chief Data and Science Officer. “Our mission is to help people and businesses make the best weather-impacted decisions possible, whether that means bringing sunglasses to the beach or sporting event or protecting your teams in the field.”

Simple steps to protect your eyes every day

To build long-term habits that protect your vision, here are a few expert tips:

Wear sunglasses daily—even when it’s cloudy

Choose lenses with 100% UVA and UVB protection

Opt for polarized or mirrored lenses for outdoor activities like driving or fishing

Protect children’s eyes with properly fitted, UV-protective eyewear

See your eye care provider regularly for comprehensive vision checks

Eat a diet rich in leafy greens and omega-3s for optimal eye health