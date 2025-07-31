AccuWeather Forecasts for Dakotas-to-Illinois Derecho Provided 6 Days of Advance Notice, Ahead of all Other Known Sources and Were Most Accurate

AccuWeather forecasts for the derecho were more accurate and were provided farther in advance than all other known sources, enabling customers to better plan and better prepare.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno explains what a derecho is.

On July 28, 2025, a derecho brought destructive 75- to 95-mph winds from South Dakota to Illinois. These severe thunderstorms were first predicted by AccuWeather on July 22, six days in advance of their occurrence and four days ahead of the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

AccuWeather forecasts for the derecho were more accurate and were provided farther in advance than all other known sources, enabling customers to better plan and better prepare.

>> Learn more about how AccuWeather For Business can help your company best prepare for derechos and all severe weather threats. Contact AccuWeather today for a free consultation.

>> READ MORE: AccuWeather Forecasts Major Midwest, Ohio Valley Flooding Four Days Ahead of Other Known Sources

• AccuWeather was the first known source to predict that a derecho could occur, doing so on July 27 at 8 a.m., 15 hours before the Storm Prediction Center.

• AccuWeather predicted severe thunderstorms on July 22, providing four days of additional advance notice compared to other known sources. The SPC continued to forecast “predictability too low” until Saturday, July 26.

• AccuWeather correctly predicted a “high risk” for severe thunderstorms with wind gusts over 75 mph. At the same time, the SPC and other sources did not forecast wind gusts higher than 75 mph and only predicted a “slight risk.”

• AccuWeather was the only source to use the following specific, detailed language in its forecasts available to business customers and across consumer platforms:

– “significant risk for destructive winds, hail, flash flooding and even a tornado.”

– “risk for destructive thunderstorms at night.”

– “fast-moving thunderstorms can produce destructive winds and localized flash flooding.”

>> READ MORE: Dante, Virginia Flash Floods: AccuWeather Issues Most Accurate Warnings, Most Advance Notice

AccuWeather’s warnings with greater advance notice benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

In Sioux Falls, SD:

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Wind Warning, which exclusively provided 37 minutes of valuable, additional advance notice compared to warnings from the NWS and all other known sources.

In Minneapolis, MN:

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Wind Warning, which exclusively provided between 44 and 68 minutes of advance notice compared to warnings from the NWS and all other known sources, which did not issue a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 minutes after the storm was producing significant wind damage.

• The NWS initially only issued a Special Weather Statement for winds of 50 – 55 mph. In contrast, AccuWeather’s warning was for 70 mph, correctly alerting to the potential damage from the storms. Numerous trees were downed, and measured gusts of 62 mph were recorded.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, often with more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals.

AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events during which AccuWeather’s forecasts and warnings, with proven Superior AccuracyTM, provided better impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them best prepare and stay safer.

Contact AccuWeather today to learn how AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings will help keep your employees safer and your business better prepared for derechos and all severe weather threats.