AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Earliest and Most Accurate Warnings for Damaging Kansas City Area Tornadoes

This is an additional example of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

During the afternoon of June 3, two tornadoes struck parts of the Kansas City metropolitan area, resulting in damage to homes and businesses.

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for the life-threatening tornado.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning with far more advance notice compared to the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources.

• AccuWeather’s more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and customers of the AccuWeather Premium+ feature in the AccuWeather app.

>>LEARN MORE about how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings will help your business better prepare and keep your employees safer from tornadoes and all severe weather threats.

• As such, AccuWeather exclusively provided ample time to take precaution, while anyone relying on the NWS and all other known sources would have had NO ADVANCE NOTICE to take action. This precious time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled people to be better prepared and stay safer.

• AccuWeather’s more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and customers of the AccuWeather Premium+ feature in the AccuWeather app.

Near a sports complex of a professional football team and professional baseball team, in Kansas City, Missouri:

Tree uprooted near Kauffman Stadium in Independence, Missouri

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 23 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the brief tornado struck. The NWS and all other known sources provided ONLY 1 minute of advance notice.

• As such, AccuWeather exclusively provided ample time to move to safe shelter, while anyone relying on the NWS and all other known sources would have very little time to take action. This precious time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled people far more time to seek safe shelter.

>>READ MORE: AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice and Most Accurate Warning for Destructive Mackville, KY Tornado

In Independence, Missouri:

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 33 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the destructive tornado struck. The NWS and all other sources provided only 11 minutes of advance notice.

• As such, AccuWeather exclusively provided 3x more advance notice than the NWS and all other known sources. This precious additional time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled people far more time to seek safe shelter.

>>READ MORE: AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Earliest and Most Accurate Warning for Destructive St Louis Area Tornado

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather’s forecasts with proven Superior AccuracyTM and impact descriptions helped people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

Contact AccuWeather today to learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings will help your business better prepare and keep your employees safer from tornadoes and all severe weather threats.