AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Earliest and Most Accurate Warnings for Destructive Flash Flooding in Wichita, KS

This is an additional example of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

Residents recorded as storms brought heavy rain and flooding to Wichita, Kansas, on June 3.

On June 3, persistent torrential rain caused destructive flash flooding in parts of Wichita, Kansas, resulting in significant damage to homes and businesses, closing roads and leading to over 70 swift water rescues. The flooding was the most serious and damaging in several decades in parts of Wichita.

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for life-threatening flooding.

• More than 4 1/2 hours before the flooding began, AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued a SkyGuard® Flash Flood Watch, highlighting the increasing risk for dangerous flash flooding. Meanwhile, the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources NEVER issued a Flash Flood Watch to prepare people and businesses for the flooding risk.

• As the event began to unfold, AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning, which exclusively provided 42 minutes of advance notice BEFORE destructive flash flooding began. The NWS and all other known sources did not issue a Flash Flood Warning until 36 minutes AFTER flooding had already been reported.

Flooding in Wichita on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 (Courtesy: Mark Bates)

>>LEARN MORE about how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings will help your business better prepare and keep your employees safer from flash floods and all severe weather threats.

• As such, AccuWeather exclusively provided ample time to take precaution, while anyone relying on the NWS and all other known sources would have had NO ADVANCE NOTICE to take action. This precious time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled people to be better prepared and stay safer.

• AccuWeather’s more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and customers of the AccuWeather Premium+ feature in the AccuWeather app.

>>READ MORE: AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Best Impact Descriptions, Earliest and Most Accurate Warnings for Historic Flooding Compared to All Other Known Sources

Flooding at Clapp Park in Wichita on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 (Courtesy: Michael Epperson)

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is an additional example of the many weather events where AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior AccuracyTM and impact descriptions helped people, communities and businesses, better prepare and stay safer.

Contact AccuWeather today to learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings will help your business better prepare and keep your employees safer from tornadoes and all severe weather threats.