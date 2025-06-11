Rain, storms to return to much of Northeast for Father's Day weekend

Have outdoor plans for Father's Day in the Northeast? Think again as a familiar four-letter weather word makes a return to the region.

Travel delays could be in store for airports in the cities of Dallas, Houston and Austin in Texas during the afternoon of June 11 due to severe storms in the region.

The clock is ticking on a batch of dry air that turned off showers and thunderstorms for most areas in the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists say that moist air capable of producing downpours is not all that far away and will return to some areas before the Father's Day weekend.

A small area of high pressure that moved in from the Midwest was just strong enough to dry out the atmosphere through Thursday for much of the Northeast. An exception will be some showers in northern Maine and a narrow zone of showers and spotty thunderstorms from the Lower Peninsula of Michigan to along the northern Pennsylvania and southern tier of New York border on Thursday.

The sunshine and overall good drying conditions will help temperatures rise with widespread highs in the 80s F on Thursday. Some parts of the mid-Atlantic can reach the lower 90s on Thursday with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s.

Beyond Thursday, however, the dry air will be replaced by clouds and rain.

By Friday afternoon, the return of higher humidity levels will lead to an uptick in showers and thunderstorms from southern and western New York through the rest of the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians. While not all of this area will experience a downpour, the places that do could be drenched. And, some places might be soaked by more than one shower.

As a storm rolls slowly out of the south-central United States this weekend, it will continue to pump moisture northward from the Gulf and northwestward from the Atlantic.

The moisture surge may be significant enough for downpours to repeat and trigger flash flooding in parts of the Ohio Valley, southern Appalachians and part of the mid-Atlantic by Saturday.

Those heading to the 250th anniversary parade of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C., on Saturday should be prepared for a couple of drenching showers or thunderstorms.

As the storm continues to advance northeastward and moisture further expands in the region on Sunday, most of the Northeast will be at risk for locally drenching showers and perhaps gusty thunderstorms.

Father's Day barbeque plans, a fishing trip or a day at the ballpark or beach could be hampered by downpours and the potential for thunderstorms. The best day at the mid-Atlantic beaches over the next several days is likely to be on Thursday before the rain arrives over the weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, "there are some signs that a spell of very warm weather or perhaps a even a heat wave may evolve," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "That will depend on how strong an area of high pressure is that is forecast to build in place over the region."

Time will tell if the high is strong enough to shunt the Father's Day weekend storm to the east and hold off new storms to the west.

