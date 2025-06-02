AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice and Most Accurate Warning for Destructive Mackville, KY Tornado

This is an additional example of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Busines

Photographs from Washington County, Kentucky, show the damage left behind by a tornado on May 30.

During the early morning of May 30th, a tornado struck Mackville, KY resulting in significant damage to homes and businesses. Tragically, at least one fatality and numerous injuries have been reported.

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for the life-threatening tornado.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning with far more advance notice compared to the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources.

• AccuWeather’s more advance warning benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

>>LEARN MORE about how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings will help your business better prepare and keep your employees safer from tornadoes and all severe weather threats.

In Mackville, KY:

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 48 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the destructive tornado struck. The NWS and all other known sources provided ONLY 1 minute of advance notice.

As such, AccuWeather exclusively provided ample time to move to safe shelter, while anyone relying on the NWS and all other known sources would have had NO TIME to take action. This precious time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled people to have more time to seek safe shelter.

A home was destroyed by a likely tornado, with a toilet left upside down on the rubble, in Mackville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is an additional example of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

Contact AccuWeather today to learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings will help your business better prepare and keep your employees safer from tornadoes and all severe weather threats.