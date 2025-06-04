Two alligators removed from pools in a single day in Florida county

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an uninvited pool crasher at a home in Jensen Beach, Florida, to find a 7-foot alligator lounging in the backyard pool on May 31.

June 3 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said deputies and a local trapper ended up removing two alligators from residential pools in a single day.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared video on social media of Deputy Dawn Ferris and Sgt. Crystal Nash working with professional trapper Matt Hines to remove a 7-foot gator from a pool at a Pinecrest Lakes home in Jensen Beach.

The post said the "party crasher" was "completely unfazed by its unexpected audience."

"As unbelievable as it looks, this is the second time today that a gator has been found soaking up the sun in a residential pool in our area," the post said.

The sheriff's office said both incidents should serve as a reminder that it is currently gator mating season.

"During this time, they become much more active and may travel into areas they don't typically frequent -- including fully fenced yards like this one. It's believed the gator either climbed over or found its way under the fencing," officials wrote.