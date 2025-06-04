Two rare ‘doomsday fish’ wash ashore, sparking global superstition

Oarfish sightings in India and Australia have reignited fascination with the deep-sea creatures long linked to natural disaster legends.

Copied

A rare oarfish found at Ocean Beach on Tasmania's west coast. (Photo credit: Sybil Robertson)

In two separate incidents this week, rare deep-sea oarfish — nicknamed “doomsday fish” — have washed up on beaches in Tamil Nadu, India, and Tasmania, stirring ancient legends and online speculation. Some cultures believe the oarfish are harbingers of natural disasters.

The monstrous, snakelike appearance of these huge silvery fish are also linked to wild stories of sea serpents. Oarfish are one of the longest bony fish species in the world.

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu pulled a massive 30-foot oarfish from the water earlier this week. Described as shimmering silver with a red crest, the fish was so large it required half a dozen men to handle it. Onlookers shared images to social media, referring to the creature as the “Pralaya fish” which is a local term tied to ominous predictions of earthquakes or tsunamis.

Doomsday fish have been found in Tamil Nadu, India. pic.twitter.com/MQWurkE9ZN — ಸನಾತನ (@sanatan_kannada) May 31, 2025

Days later, a dog walker on Tasmania's west coast discovered another oarfish on Ocean Beach. “I just knew it was something unusual and weird,” Sybil Robertson told The Daily Mail. "I could see it was a long fish, but I had no idea what kind of fish," Robertson added. "As I got closer, I could see the beautiful coloring around its head, and the markings on it were fabulous."

A rare oarfish found at Ocean Beach on Tasmania's west coast. (Photo credit: Sybil Robertson)

Robertson said the fish was was a "good three paces" in length and had some injuries but, otherwise, appeared in good condition. She took photos of the fish and posted them to a social media group called Citizen Scientists of Tasmania, where it was confirmed as an oarfish. The photos quickly went viral on Reddit. “We’re seeing a lot of these rare ‘doomsday’ fish washing up these days, aren’t we?” one commenter wrote.

Oarfish live thousands of feet below the ocean surface and are rarely seen alive. Scientists say they usually appear when disoriented, sick or near death.