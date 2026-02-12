Two rounds of snow to take a swipe at northeastern US this weekend

Some residents in the Northeast may face two rounds of accumulating snow in the coming days, including part of the Interstate 95 corridor.

Two different weather systems will have effects on different parts of Northeast Friday night and Sunday night, as AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish explains.

Two storms with snow will take a swipe at parts of the northeastern United States this weekend, despite temperatures being significantly higher than recent weeks.

The first will be a sneaky storm forecast to move southeastward across the region from Ontario from Friday night to Saturday. This clipper-style storm will be associated with a push of cold air.

Clipper storms that move in this manner tend to produce blotchy areas of steady snow rather than an even strip. AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a zone where up to a couple of inches or so of snow may fall during the first part of the weekend.

This potential for up to a couple of inches of snow will extend from around Lake Ontario in upstate New York to western Massachusetts, through the Hudson Valley of New York and into the New York City area, as well as the northeastern corner of Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and western Connecticut. Motorists in this zone are likely to have to deal with slippery travel. Airline passengers may have delays at the secondary hubs due to deicing operations.

Surrounding this zone will be snow showers that reach from near the northern shores of Lake Erie to the Philadelphia metro area, potentially delivering a coating of snow.

A pocket of dry, chilly air will follow this little storm from Saturday night to Sunday and may prevent a southern storm with drenching rain from moving very far to the north from later Sunday to Monday.

However, that storm may reach far enough north to bring a mixture of snow and rain to portions of West Virginia, Maryland, northern Virginia, central and southeastern Pennsylvania, northern and central New Jersey and coastal areas of New York.

How far north the storm's snow reaches will depend on the exact track and how the storm interacts with the cold, dry air across the region. Where it does snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, treated roads could remain wet for much of the storm. Still, those with travel plans are encouraged to continue to check for updates.

This storm does not appear to be a repeat of the major winter storm that left deep snow and sleet across the Northeast in late January.

Some overlap of the two snow areas will occur in part of the mid-Atlantic states.

Beyond Monday, a new surge of Pacific air will move into the Northeast with perhaps some of the highest temperatures of the year ahead.

