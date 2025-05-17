AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Earliest and Most Accurate Warning for Destructive St. Louis Area Tornado

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for the life-threatening tornado.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business



It was a wild start of the weekend for severe weather in Missouri on May 16. A deadly tornado tore through the city of Benton causing downed trees, power lines and storm debris flung everywhere.

During the afternoon of May 16, a tornado struck parts of the St. Louis metropolitan area, resulting in significant damage to homes and businesses. Tragically, at least four fatalities have been reported with numerous injuries.

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for the life-threatening tornado.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning with far more advance notice compared to the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources.

• AccuWeather’s more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and customers of the AccuWeather Premium+ feature in the AccuWeather app.

>> LEARN MORE: Better prepare your business, protect your assets and keep your employees safer with AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings.

In Clayton, Missouri, and other parts of St. Louis:

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesavingSkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 21 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the destructive tornado struck. The NWS and all other sources provided only 3 minutes of advance notice.

• As such, AccuWeather exclusively provided seven times more advance notice than the NWS and all other known sources. This precious additional time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled people far more time to seek safe shelter.

Damage in St. Louis after storms, tornadoes

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

Contact AccuWeather today to learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings can help your business better prepare for tornadoes and all severe weather threats.