AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Most Accurate, Earliest Warnings For Florida Tornadoes

AccuWeather’s forecasts were once again more valuable and provided more impactful descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

It was a weekend of severe weather for the state of Florida, with more stormy weather kicking off the new week. Hail, flooding and even waterspouts formed in the Sunshine State from May 8-12.

On May 10 and May 12, severe thunderstorms led to a few tornadoes over the Florida Panhandle and the southern section of the Florida Peninsula. AccuWeather was the only known source to provide the only advance notice on three different tornadoes while providing additional advance notice on other tornadoes.

AccuWeather provided the most accurate and timely warnings of tornadoes during the events, including far more advance notice compared to the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources.

AccuWeather's more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers. Some of the many such examples include:

In Destin, Florida

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 3 minutes of precious advance notice BEFORE a rapidly developing EF1 tornado struck during the morning hours.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the tornado, which caused damage to businesses and homes. The NWS and all other sources NEVER issued a Tornado Warning for this storm.

Near Warrington, Florida

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 5 minutes of precious advance notice BEFORE a rapidly developing EF1 tornado struck during the early-morning hours.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the tornado, which caused damage to businesses and homes. The NWS and all other sources NEVER issued a Tornado Warning for this storm.

Near Westlake, Florida

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 29 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a damaging tornado with 85 mph swirling winds struck multiple areas just southeast and east of Westlake, Florida, during the afternoon hours.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the tornado, which downed trees and caused damage to property. The NWS and all other known sources NEVER issued a tornado warning for this storm.

Near De Funiak Springs and Noma, Florida

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists also issued lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings for these locations, which provided warnings ahead of the NWS and other known sources.

As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly, or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings, would have had far less notice than that which was available from AccuWeather or, in several cases, NO NOTICE of the imminent life-threatening emergencies before the tornadoes touched down.

Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been triggered, outdoor sirens would not have been activated, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems based on AccuWeather Warnings, including National Weather Service warnings but supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's expert Storm Warning meteorologists, would have been activated.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

