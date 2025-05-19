Memorial Day weekend rain, storms to riddle northern Rockies to Gulf

In between chill in the Northeast and heat in the Southwest, a massive swath of wet and stormy conditions is in store for the central United States for much of the Memorial Day weekend.

Homes were destroyed as tornadoes wreaked havoc across multiple states over the weekend.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer—a time when millions of Americans head outside to fire up the grill, hit the beach or travel. But this year, the weather may have other plans.



As warmth builds in the Southwest, a chill will grip the Northeast during the Memorial Day weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a massive swath of rain and thunderstorms that bisects the United States from the interior Northwest to the Plains and the central Gulf Coast may not only persist enough to foil outdoor plans but also bring some dangers.

Those getting a jump on holiday weekend travels or starting a vacation early will encounter wet and nasty conditions in the Northeast. Have the umbrellas, waterproof shoes and warm jackets handy.

"A storm will move up along the coast with drenching rain and gusty winds from Wednesday to Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

While one storm departs, another will sweep in from the west with more showers likely from Friday to Saturday.

"The second half of the Memorial Day weekend looks to be mainly dry but quite cool," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, "Watch those flowers and veggies, as there could be a frost in parts of Pennsylvania and upstate New York by Sunday morning, if clouds break and the breeze diminishes."

Farther south, most of the time from Friday to Monday in the southeastern corner will be free of rain with a couple of exceptions.

One exception to the dry weather in the Southeast will be over Florida.

"Brief but drenching sea breeze thunderstorms are possible over the Florida Peninsula and will generally drift from east to west on a daily basis," Pastelok said.

Farther west, the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms will increase exponentially this weekend toward the central Gulf, the Tennessee Valley and the Plains states.

"Fronts bobbing back and forth with mini storm systems moving along will kick off showers and thunderstorms, including severe weather over the Plains," Pastelok said. "Episodes of steady rain are possible farther north from the north-central Plains and farther to the east into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys where the soil is more moist."

"Due to the rain and a strong storm at the jet stream part of the atmosphere, temperatures across much of the Northeast, Midwest, Tennessee Valley and Appalachians can average 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit below average most days of the extended holiday weekend," Pastelok said.

Where it has been scarce so far this spring, the rain will ease the drought. But downpours repeating over saturated ground substantially increase the risk of flash flooding, and that could put some people at risk, especially campers who may be unfamiliar with small stream behavior at their location. Factoring in rain from Monday, May 19, through Memorial Day, some locations in the middle of the nation may pick up 5-10 inches of rain.

Potent thunderstorms could also trigger rounds of damaging winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes. The severe weather risk will overlap some areas that were hit with deadly and destructive storms in recent days.

The zone from the southern Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley will be warm and humid, with only spotty thunderstorms early in the weekend. More numerous showers and thunderstorms are projected for the second half of the weekend when the greatest risk of severe weather is likely. People in this area are urged to be vigilant for changing weather conditions as they enjoy their weekend activities.

By Memorial Day afternoon, thunderstorms can develop as far west as the foothills of the Rockies, from Wyoming to Colorado and perhaps New Mexico. The location of the storms will depend on exactly where a front stalls.

The Northwest will not be completely dry through the holiday weekend with a couple of showers and thunderstorms extending into the northern Rockies. Still, there should be breaks of rain-free weather. Winds can kick up along the Washington and Oregon coasts by Monday.

"It can become quite warm, with some locations across the interior Northwest reaching the 80s, especially Sunday and Monday," Pastelok said.

The Southwest—no surprise—will be the hot spot for the holiday weekend.

"Temperatures should surpass 100 in the deserts each day, while highs well into the 90s are in store for the central and southern part of the interior valley of California," Pastelok added.

If spending time in a non-airconditioned environment in the Southwest this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and minimize physical activity during the midday and afternoon hours when the sun is the strongest and temperatures are the highest.

If spending time in a non-airconditioned environment in the Southwest this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and minimize physical activity during the midday and afternoon hours when the sun is the strongest and temperatures are the highest.