May misery for Northeast as a chilly rainstorm unfolds

While the Memorial Day weekend will gradually dry out in much of the Northeast, many areas will be thoroughly drenched as a rainstorm crawls through the region into Thursday night.

Chilly and wet weather is in store for parts of the northeastern U.S. With the free AccuWeather app, you can receive daily forecasts that provide the RealFeel® temperatures in your area.

As if the Northeast hasn't received enough rain lately, a rainstorm will approach and drench the region before the end of this week. AccuWeather meteorologists say Memorial Day weekend won't exactly feel like the unofficial start of summer.

Despite areas of significant drought heading into May, many areas have already received more than an entire month's worth of rain just past the midway point. Some areas in the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic even flipped from drought to flash flooding in the past week or so.

More rain is on the way for many areas.

From Tuesday night to Thursday night, a general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast with higher amounts in parts of western Pennsylvania, western Maryland and northeastern West Virginia. When the storm wraps up by the end of the week, some areas may have double the historical average rainfall for this month.

Those with outdoor plans or travel in mind should expect wet conditions much of the time Wednesday and Thursday.

The steadiest rain Wednesday and Wednesday night will extend from the coasts of New Jersey, New York and Delmarva, northwestward through the eastern Great Lakes region. The rain should hold off for much of Maine.

Enough rain can fall at times farther south to bring flooding in urban areas, which can slow travel.

The combination of rain and air from the Atlantic will create conditions more typical of late March or early April with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 40s and 50s F for many areas Wednesday.

As the rainstorm focuses more on New England Thursday, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will dip even lower over portions of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and northern Connecticut. It will feel more like the 30s in much of this area.

The combination of the rain, wind and cool air from the ocean will create the raw conditions in the Northeast. Winds from the east and northeast will average 30-40 mph along the coast with locally higher gusts.

The same winds off the ocean for a couple of days will also push tide levels up to the point where minor flooding can occur during times of high tide, along with minor beach erosion.

The slow movement of the storm and sluggish northward advancement of the rain initially may allow downpours to hold off until Thursday night in northern areas.

It is also conceivable that the air will get chilly enough to allow some wet snow to fall on the highest ridges and peaks of northern New England, such as Mount Washington, New Hampshire, and perhaps Mount Mansfield, Vermont.

The slow-moving storm will finally begin to break up on Friday, and it's possible that some areas along Interstate 95 in the mid-Atlantic will be free of rain for a couple of days.

Some showers are still anticipated farther west over the Appalachians, around the eastern Great Lakes, and across much of New England Friday—and likely Saturday as well.

The most likely time for a stretch of rain-free conditions in these rainstorm-targeted areas will be from Sunday to Monday. That's a bit of good news for outdoor Memorial Day ceremonies, parades and gatherings.

However, even then, the atmosphere could still whip up spotty showers, due to unusually cold air higher up in the atmosphere. That same setup will continue the chilly overall conditions in the region, even where it rains little or not at all.

On Monday, a storm from the South Central states may begin to encroach on portions of the central Appalachians and part of the mid-Atlantic region with yet more rain.

The sun and sand will feel warm at the beaches this weekend, but the water is cold enough to provide a dangerous shock this time of year. Surf temperatures are generally in the 50s and 60s.

