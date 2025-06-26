How to keep pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks

You may be looking forward to seeing fireworks, but your pets might be afraid of the loud displays.

For some dogs and cats, fireworks can be just as scary as thunderstorms, with loud booms that can be heard from miles away and from inside a house. With a little planning, pet owners can ensure their furry family members have a safe and less stressful Independence Day.

"Noisy fireworks and other celebrations can startle animals and cause them to run away," the American Veterinary Medical Association explained on its website. "It's important to take precautions to keep animals safe both during and after Fourth of July festivities."

Dogs and cats have a better sense of hearing than humans, meaning the loud explosions of color in the sky are amplified to the pet, where constant fireworks can easily make an animal scared or uncomfortable.

Whether you're a new pet owner, or looking for a different way to keep your dog or cat calm, here are some tips to take before a during a thunderstorm or firework show.

Plan ahead:

The days and hours leading up to Fourth of July fireworks displays are an ideal time to prepare for the loud holiday events:

•Check ID tags: Make sure your pet has an ID tag on its collar that includes its name and a phone number to call if it gets scared and runs away during holiday festivities. Many pet stores can create a new tag in minutes. Some tags even have built-in GPS.

•Calming treats: Special treats can help calm dogs and cats when there is an approaching thunderstorm or an impending firework display. Talk with your vet for recommendations on which type of treat to use and the dose to provide your pet.

•Go outside before the show starts: Dog owners should take advantage of the calm before the show and walk their pet and spend some time outside before hunkering down inside when the light shows begin.

During a thunderstorm or fireworks show

As the sun sets on Independence Day and fireworks start to go off in neighborhoods across the country, it can be the most crucial time for making sure your pet is safe and comfortable:

•Keep your pet indoors: Even if they aren't scared of fireworks, the loud noises could potentially damage their ears. Additionally, if a firework does not go as intended, it can lead to injuries.

•Put on music or a movie: It may help to make noise indoors that pets are familiar with, which can also drown out the sound of some fireworks. This includes playing music or turning on a movie.

•Create a distraction: Make sure your pet has their favorite toy, or, if you are staying inside with them, play with them to keep their minds off the thundering booms of nearby fireworks.