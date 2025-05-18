Cool, rainy stretch looms for Northeast as Memorial Day weekend approaches

Temperatures will be more reminiscent of early spring, with wet and breezy conditions adding to the coolness of the air late this week.

Residents and visitors in the Northeast will need to keep umbrellas handy by the middle and latter part of the week, as the weather pattern shifts and brings days of rain and temperatures reminiscent of early spring.

"The dreary weather should be quite noticeable as we are heading into the time of year when people are starting to open up their pools," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole Joniak said.

Most areas across the mid-Atlantic can expect sunshine and seasonable temperatures to start the week, as showers pester New England. Increasing clouds on Tuesday across the central Appalachians will be a sign of the changing weather pattern to come.

Cool air from eastern Canada will be dragged southward around the center of a storm that will traverse the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, then reemerge off the Northeast coast by Thursday and Friday.

AccuWeather forecasts call for temperatures 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages for late May, generally in the 50s and 60s F from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Boston during the second half of the week. In the days leading up to Memorial Day, high temperatures are typically climbing into the 70s.

It’ll be chilly and breezy with persistent rain and thick cloud cover that will make it seem pretty gloomy and almost have the feel of a winterlike pattern, without all the snow, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

The steadiest rain will arrive later Tuesday night across the mid-Atlantic and continue through Wednesday night as the storm gradually redevelops off the coast. Showery weather can then pester the Northeast through late week as the storm lingers off the coast, with heavier rain possible in portions of southeastern New England.

"An inch to two of rain over a three-day stretch will be manageable for rivers, creeks and streams, except in the more flood-prone areas of the central Appalachians, hit less than one week ago by flooding," Merrill said.

Even in the absence of flooding, the wet weather can lead to slower commute times on the roadways, and low cloud ceilings can result in delays for air passengers at the major Northeast hubs.

The consecutive days of wet weather will make it challenging to mow lawns, complete landscaping tasks, or enjoy outdoor activities like walking or hiking.

"The most noticeable wind will occur along the shoreline and beaches," Merrill said.

Depending on how long the storm lingers off the coast, there may be enough of a period of onshore winds to cause localized coastal flooding.

Early indications point toward some drying heading into Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer. However, there may still be areas of showers that linger in parts of the Northeast.

