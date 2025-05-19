'It’s a war zone': Communities pick up the pieces after deadly Kentucky tornadoes

At least 19 people are dead and neighborhoods destroyed after violent tornadoes tore through Kentucky.

Ali Reid is in London, Kentucky, where a deadly tornado has flattened homes and separated families.

Two days after deadly tornadoes tore through southern Kentucky, devastated communities are beginning the painful process of picking up the pieces.

At least 19 people have died across the state, with 17 fatalities reported in Laurel County, one in Pulaski County and another in Russell County, according to Governor Andy Beshear. Among the dead is Firefighter Major Roger Leslie Leatherman, who was killed while responding to the destruction.

Beshear said damage assessments were still being conducted Monday by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

"Kentuckians are strong," he continued. "We will make it through this, and we'll make it through this together."

Hard-hit London, Kentucky at dawn on Saturday morning. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

James Sexton is comforted by a family friend while cleaning up the debris of his house on May 18 in the community of Sunshine Hills outside of London, Kentucky. A tornado struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills just after midnight on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

“It’s a war zone,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, spokesperson for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, which is also continuing search and rescue efforts as families return to rubble where their homes once stood.

Some residents, like Craig Singleton of London, survived the storm by sheltering in a neighbor’s basement. When they emerged, most of their house was gone.

Lesly Karen Cornett stands among the debris of her house on May 18 in the community of Sunshine Hills outside of London, Kentucky. She and her husband took shelter in their bathtub and were fortunate to only receive a few cuts. A tornado struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills just after midnight on May 17 in London, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Tony McFall wears his father's cowboy hat, while looking over the debris of his father's and step-mother's house, who lost their lives during the tornado in the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17 in London, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Mark Sexton kisses his daughters dog after it was pulled out of the debris of his parent's house following the tornado that struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17 in London, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

“What’s most surprising to me is just the amount of destruction,” Singleton said. AccuWeather Reporter Ali Reid, who was in London Monday morning reporting on the recovery efforts, told AccuWeather, "The destruction is incredibly overwhelming to see firsthand... Kitchens scattered on front lawns, peoples' bathrooms found blocks aways... Many people saying, it's like a bomb exploded here."

Those who lived through it say the tornado was scary, but it was the deadly silent moments after the tornado had passed that were beyond terrifying.

"It sounded like 10 freight trains all at one coming after you," London resident Phillip Miller told Reid. "After the noise went away, it got dead silent again. People hollering for help everywhere... There was a feller lying down there. His son was trying to get him to stay awake. His wife was on this end, and she was buried in debris up to her chest."



"There's no words to define it. It's just devastating," Miller's wife, Deanna, added.

The violent storms collapsed buildings, overturned cars and leveled neighborhoods. The Salvation Army has mobilized disaster teams, and shelters have opened at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School and Community Christian Church in London. First responders and displaced residents are gathering at South Laurel High School for food, warmth and aid.

Donations are being accepted at First Baptist Church on West 5th Street. Authorities are urging residents to bring food, blankets and hygiene supplies and to turn in any found valuables to the sheriff’s office to help reunite families with what little remains.

Communities in London, Kentucky begin daunting recovery process

Some communities are drawing strength from each other. The Kentucky Prime football team helped sift through debris, salvaging what they could. "It’s painful, but we’re here to help,” said team member Brayden Adams.

Pastor Michael Casada’s church in London was reduced to a shell. “The back of the basement is all that’s standing,” said his wife, Tracy. “But somehow the piano survived. We’re going to try to save it.”

Governor Beshear, acknowledging the rising toll of extreme weather in the state, said, “This feels like the new normal. But our collective resilience is great.”

A lot of Kentuckians are hurting right now. From paying for funerals to helping rebuild, every dollar donated to the https://t.co/nO9ca8l6Ss goes directly to survivors. If you’re able to help, please do. 5/6 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 18, 2025

The full scale of the destruction is still unfolding as southern Kentucky enters a long road to recovery—yet again — but residents are hopeful and believe their community will come back stronger than ever. Within hours of the destruction, volunteers were on site clearing debris, offering meals and setting up emergency shelters. The road ahead will be long and difficult, but recovery is well underway.

"To see what has been done within, what, 48 hours, it's unreal."