Hurricane Erin to unleash dangerous surf, rip currents along 2,000 miles of East Coast

Despite changes in intensity, Erin’s size will drive dangerous surf and massive seas along much of the United States East Coast, as well as Atlantic Canada and Bermuda waters.

The North Carolina Outer Banks is under tropical storm watches with the risk of coastal flooding and rough surf from nearby Hurricane Erin as the storm continues to track northward this week.

As Hurricane Erin churns just off the Atlantic coast of the United States this week, AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that the storm’s powerful winds will generate massive seas offshore. These waves will travel toward the shoreline, producing pounding surf, frequent and strong rip currents and considerable beach erosion from the Carolinas to New England.

Erin remains a large and dangerous hurricane even though winds are not as intense as they were over this past weekend when it was a Category 5 storm.

This image of Hurricane Erin (center) was captured on Tuesday morning, Aug. 19, 2025. Dry air and wind shear have contributed to a loss of wind intensity compared to Monday. However, the central pressure remains low in the ongoing massive hurricane, and some regain in intensity is foreseen. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"Dry air and stiff winds (wind shear) have affected the western structure of the hurricane and have caused the core to lose wind intensity from Monday night to Tuesday morning," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "It will continue to track over very warm water and wind shear should ease a bit on Wednesday."

The dashed red line represents AccuWeather meteorologists’ forecast path for the eye of the hurricane. The gray shaded areas on either side of the forecast path represent alternative paths the hurricane could take based on changing steering conditions. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will extend well beyond the track of the eye.

Erin could re-strengthen some on Wednesday as it tracks just off the U.S. coast.

Erin's large wind field is acting like a giant plunger and causing massive swells on the sea surface.

"Hurricane Erin is producing a tremendous amount of wind and wave energy that will create hazardous beach conditions from Florida to New England," DaSilva said.

As Erin moves over the open Atlantic, it is forecast to pass about 200 miles to the east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Swells will propagate outward well away from the center and reach the beaches in the form of large, pounding breakers.

Wave heights will average 5-10 feet along the southern Atlantic and mid-Atlantic coasts. However, waves could reach 10-20 feet along the coast of North Carolina to Virginia. Waves over the open ocean near the center of Erin may approach 50 feet.

Significant impacts are likely along much of the East Coast even though the eye of Erin will remain offshore. Swimmers, surfers and boaters are urged to exercise extreme caution, as conditions, especially from rip currents, could become life-threatening. Coastal communities may also face localized flooding in low-lying areas and damage to beaches and dunes.

As the waves build and continue relentlessly, they will pile up water along the shore and bays, creating a storm surge. This surge will range between 1 and 3 feet along much of the Atlantic coast, but along part of the North Carolina coast, where the worst conditions are likely, a storm surge of 3-6 feet is forecast.

"The damage from erosion and inundation could leave roads impassable for days, making rescues and evacuations nearly impossible," DaSilva said. "Some beach houses in areas battling beach erosion could be damaged or even collapse into the rough surf this week."

Tropical-storm-force winds of 40-60 mph are forecast to reach eastern North Carolina. Wind gusts on some of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England beaches may approach 40 mph.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the eastern United States due to Erin is less than one, factoring in the track, intensity, population affected and scope of damage.

While the most immediate concern from Hurricane Erin will be the dangerous surf and rip currents, there is also a risk of heavy rainfall in parts of the eastern United States.

Depending on Erin’s exact track, outer rainbands may brush coastal North Carolina, bringing periods of downpours and gusty winds to the Outer Banks and surrounding areas. Even if the storm remains well offshore, indirect rainfall impacts are possible farther inland.

As is often the case with hurricanes skirting the Atlantic coast, a separate weather front well to the northwest of Erin could become energized. This setup may lead to torrential downpours and localized flash flooding in portions of the Appalachians during the middle and latter part of the week.

"Urban areas and small streams in the mountains will be particularly vulnerable to sudden flooding," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "However, given the dry conditions of late, any non-flooding rainfall might be welcomed."

Erin impacts in Bermuda, Atlantic Canada

While the eye of Erin will pass by a couple of hundred miles to the west and north of Bermuda, the large hurricane will still lead to rough seas, gusty winds and sporadic rainfall on the islands from Wednesday to Friday. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda due to Erin is less than one.

Large, pounding waves and rip currents, especially along Horseshoe Beach, Bermuda, will bring dangerous conditions for swimmers. Small craft could experience dangerous conditions around the islands.

As Erin picks up speed over the North Atlantic, it is likely to transition to more of a hybrid storm. Regardless, Erin will pass close enough to southeastern Newfoundland to bring a period of rough seas, gusty winds and perhaps some rain from Friday night to Saturday.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Atlantic Canada due to Erin is less than one.

Cruise, shipping interests and deep-sea fishing interests off the coast of North America may need to alter their course or delay their voyage until the hurricane moves away.

From late this weekend to early next week, Erin could affect the zone from Iceland to the United Kingdom, including Atlantic waters as a tropical wind and rainstorm.

