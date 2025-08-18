Warnings issued as Outer Banks faces flooding, massive waves from Hurricane Erin

Storm surge warnings and tropical storm warnings have been issued in part of North Carolina, and conditions are starting to deteriorate as Erin lurks off the East Coast of the United States.

Although Hurricane Erin has been downgraded, dangerous waves and strong currents will continue to impact the East Coast. Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water and follow local safety advisories, as conditions remain hazardous.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for North Carolina's Outer Banks as Erin tracks closer to the United States. The evacuation window in Dare County is nearly shut, with dangerous conditions expected to begin soon. Pounding waves and coastal flooding could damage roads, homes and infrastructure along the barrier islands.

"Dare County remains under a State of Emergency, and a Mandatory Evacuation order is currently in effect for all areas of Hatteras Island (Hurricane Evacuation Zone A), which includes the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras," Dare County officials said in a statement.

The eye of Hurricane Erin is about 700 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, but large waves and dangerous surf are already impacting the U.S. coast.

On Monday, there were 85 rip current rescues at beaches near Wilmington, North Carolina, when swimmers ventured into the turbulent water.

In this image taken from the North Carolina Department of Transportation camera, cars are lined up to evacuate via a ferry on the island of Hatteras Island, N.C., Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, due to the expected impact of Hurricane Erin. (North Carolina Department of Transportation via AP)

People who stay behind to ride out the storm may be cut off from the mainland for several days as Highway 12, the main road in the area, is likely to be severely impacted.

"Roads will likely be impassable under several feet of water, and vehicles will likely be submerged," officials said. "Large dangerous waves will likely inundate and destroy protective dune structures. Severe flooding will likely extend inland where there is vulnerable or no protective dune structure flooding homes and businesses with some structural damage possible."

AccuWeather is predicting waves between 10 and 20 feet along the Outer Banks. Extreme beach erosion is likely in some areas as the pounding surf will persist for days.

Storm surge warnings are also in effect for coastal areas due to the risk of life-threatening flooding.

Elsewhere along the Atlantic coast, beaches are announcing closures due to the risk of rip currents from Hurricane Erin. Wildwood, New Jersey, is one of the beaches that is closed to swimmers, saying on Facebook, "To ensure the safety of everyone, including those who may be called to perform a rescue, please stay on the sand until the storm passes later this week."

Puerto Rico flooded as Erin tracks nearby

Parts of Puerto Rico were underwater in the wake of Erin, which unleashed heavy rain across the island over the weekend. The eye of the major hurricane stayed north of Puerto Rico, but it tracked close enough for tropical downpours to flood regions of the island.

Water surrounds a house in Guayama, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Erin brings rains to the island, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Nearly 150,000 electric customers were without power on Monday due to impacts of the hurricane, according to The Associated Press, but that number has gradually declined as weather conditions improve.

San Juan measured 2.9 inches of rain since late last week, but some remote areas picked up as much as 8 inches.

A truck drive through a flooded street in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 16, 2025. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP vis Getty Images)

Cleanup is underway, but residents are advised that the far-reaching influence of Erin will continue to produce life-threatening rip currents in the coming days.